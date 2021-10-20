Search

20/10/2021

Four luxurious homes in Limerick city brought to you by MyHome.ie

These homes are in an unbeatable location in Limerick city

Four luxurious homes in Limerick city brought to you by MyHome.ie

Reporter:

Reporter

There is nothing quite like city living, and Limerick city offers the very best of urban life along with excellent value for money. The four substantial, well-located properties below represent a mix of everything that is great about the city by the Shannon.

Revington Gardens, North Circular Road, Limerick

This superb A2-rated detached home is located on an exclusive avenue in the city and delivers on all aspects of superior modern living. Superbly located and decorated to the highest standard, this property is in high demand.

Description: Four bedroom, four bath detached home
Price: €625,000
Seller: Rooney Auctioneers
Contact: 061-413511

View this house on MyHome.ie HERE 

Snugboro, North Circular Road, Limerick

This beautifully presented period property is located on a leafy, elevated and private site and is close to various local amenities. This stunning property is tastefully decorated throughout and boasts large front and back gardens.

Description: Four bedroom, three bath detached home
Price: €795,000
Seller: Michael Roberts Estate Agents
Contact: 061-400499

View this house on MyHome.ie HERE

86 Drominbeg, Rhebogue, Limerick

This well-maintained three-bed home is ideally positioned within a popular development of family homes in Limerick city. This would make an exceptional home for either first-time buyers are those looking to downsize.

Description: Three bedroom, three bath semi-detached home
Price: €230,000
Seller: Sherry FitzGerald Limerick
Contact: 061-418000

View this house on MyHome.ie HERE

10 Waterville, Ennis Road, Limerick

This exceptional five-bed detached home is located in an exclusive enclave of homes on Ennis Road, one of Limerick city’s most exclusive neighbourhoods. This property is beautifully decorated in a contemporary style and boasts superb finishes.

Description: Five bedroom, four bath detached home
Price: €575,000
Seller: DNG Cusack Dunne
Contact: 061-209000

View this house on MyHome.ie HERE

*Sponsored Content

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media