Four luxurious homes in Limerick city brought to you by MyHome.ie

There is nothing quite like city living, and Limerick city offers the very best of urban life along with excellent value for money. The four substantial, well-located properties below represent a mix of everything that is great about the city by the Shannon.
Revington Gardens, North Circular Road, Limerick
This superb A2-rated detached home is located on an exclusive avenue in the city and delivers on all aspects of superior modern living. Superbly located and decorated to the highest standard, this property is in high demand.
Description: Four bedroom, four bath detached home
Price: €625,000
Seller: Rooney Auctioneers
Contact: 061-413511
View this house on MyHome.ie HERE
Snugboro, North Circular Road, Limerick
This beautifully presented period property is located on a leafy, elevated and private site and is close to various local amenities. This stunning property is tastefully decorated throughout and boasts large front and back gardens.
Description: Four bedroom, three bath detached home
Price: €795,000
Seller: Michael Roberts Estate Agents
Contact: 061-400499
View this house on MyHome.ie HERE
86 Drominbeg, Rhebogue, Limerick
This well-maintained three-bed home is ideally positioned within a popular development of family homes in Limerick city. This would make an exceptional home for either first-time buyers are those looking to downsize.
Description: Three bedroom, three bath semi-detached home
Price: €230,000
Seller: Sherry FitzGerald Limerick
Contact: 061-418000
View this house on MyHome.ie HERE
10 Waterville, Ennis Road, Limerick
This exceptional five-bed detached home is located in an exclusive enclave of homes on Ennis Road, one of Limerick city’s most exclusive neighbourhoods. This property is beautifully decorated in a contemporary style and boasts superb finishes.
Description: Five bedroom, four bath detached home
Price: €575,000
Seller: DNG Cusack Dunne
Contact: 061-209000
View this house on MyHome.ie HERE
