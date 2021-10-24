Search

24/10/2021

New Vistas Healthcare Limerick: Home to happy and progressively healthy people

New Vistas Healthcare Limerick; home to happy and progressively healthy people.

It is probably no coincidence that the natural medicinal company, New Vistas Healthcare, opened its door near the University of Limerick nigh on 30 years ago.

At the heart of New Vistas is an inherent philosophy for helping people feel better.

One could argue it mirrors the sense of community and comradery in our city – if you need a helping hand, what can be done to help.

Nature’s Hand was the first health shop in the Crescent Shopping Centre and two decades later, it continues to foster that homely, helpful, and reassuring feel thanks to its dedicated and committed staff, its abundant array of supplements, wholefoods, teas, organic foods, and beauty products and its ‘support local’ attitude.

Integrative healthcare respects the body, mind, soul, and spirit.

Its aim is to provide gentle but reliable results while honoring the person’s physical, mental and emotional states.

There are highly qualified, experienced, and resourceful natural healthcare Practitioners using CAM therapies throughout their clinics, supported by high-quality scientific evidence of safety and effectiveness.

In an environment where chronic diseases such as chronic fatigue syndrome or type 2 diabetes, anxiety, sleep problems, stress, sensitivities, metabolic disorders, and nutritional deficiencies are more common than ever before, be reassured that help and gentle guidance is on your doorstep.

To learn more about integrative wellness and traditional medicines for yourself, and for your family, call into Nature’s Hand, Crescent Shopping Centre, Limerick or telephone: 061 228888.

To learn more about New Vistas Healthcare click here and for Natures Hand click here

*Sponsored Content

