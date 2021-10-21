Search

21/10/2021

GOSHH - a safe, confidential, welcoming environment for everyone

GOSHH - a safe, confidential, welcoming environment for everyone

Reporter:

Reporter

GOSHH is a charity which provides a safe, confidential, welcoming environment for everyone we work with. 

Our office is based in Limerick City and we work throughout the Counties of Limerick, Clare, and North Tipperary.

We focus on the promotion of equality and wellbeing of all with a positive and respectful approach to sexual orientation and gender diversity.  

Formed in 1989, Limerick AIDS Alliance operated until 1994 when the name changed to Red Ribbon Project reflecting the breadth of sexual health services provided throughout the Mid-West of Ireland. 

Gay Switchboard Limerick was founded in 1986 and became Rainbow Support Services in 2001 reflecting the wide variety of identities supported throughout the Mid-West of Ireland. Both projects joined together in 2013 and became GOSHH in 2014. 

Within the areas of Gender, Orientation, Sexual Health, HIV, we actively challenge inequality and stigma on a daily basis. We believe everybody has the right to be safe and free from discrimination and violence. GOSHH is committed to health promotion and community development.

Services on offer include: one to one support, counselling, free condoms, training and education programmes, support groups, free rapid HIV, Syphilis and Hepatitis C testing and a confidential telephone helpline.

To find out more about our services visit our website – www.goshh.ie, email info@goshh.ie or call 061 314354

*Sponsored Content

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media