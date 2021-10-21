GOSHH - a safe, confidential, welcoming environment for everyone

GOSHH is a charity which provides a safe, confidential, welcoming environment for everyone we work with.

Our office is based in Limerick City and we work throughout the Counties of Limerick, Clare, and North Tipperary.

We focus on the promotion of equality and wellbeing of all with a positive and respectful approach to sexual orientation and gender diversity.

Formed in 1989, Limerick AIDS Alliance operated until 1994 when the name changed to Red Ribbon Project reflecting the breadth of sexual health services provided throughout the Mid-West of Ireland.

Gay Switchboard Limerick was founded in 1986 and became Rainbow Support Services in 2001 reflecting the wide variety of identities supported throughout the Mid-West of Ireland. Both projects joined together in 2013 and became GOSHH in 2014.

Within the areas of Gender, Orientation, Sexual Health, HIV, we actively challenge inequality and stigma on a daily basis. We believe everybody has the right to be safe and free from discrimination and violence. GOSHH is committed to health promotion and community development.

Services on offer include: one to one support, counselling, free condoms, training and education programmes, support groups, free rapid HIV, Syphilis and Hepatitis C testing and a confidential telephone helpline.

To find out more about our services visit our website – www.goshh.ie, email info@goshh.ie or call 061 314354

*Sponsored Content