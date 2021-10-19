Search

Horizon Mental Health Clinic: Psychotherapy can provide a significant ground to nurture growth

Horizon Mental Health Clinic

Horizon Mental Health Clinic

Reporter:

Reporter

Our psychotherapy services include therapy related to:

* Depression 

* Anxiety 

* Social Anxiety 

* Eating Disorders 

* Self Esteem/ Confidence 

* Trauma

* Panic attacks 

* Anger Management 

* Women issues

* Men issues

* Stress Management

* Sexuality issues

We believe everyone deserves access to the best mental health care, and we translate this belief into action every day.

We are a psychotherapy private practice based in Limerick City. We believe that psychotherapy can provide a significant ground to nurture growth.

In a comfortable and serene atmosphere, our psychotherapists provide a highly personalized approach adapted to your individual needs. We provide a safe and supportive environment for you, where you can feel welcomed, understood, non-judged and listened to.

Our mental health therapists are well-trained in effective techniques, passionate about their work and share a commitment to empathy and authenticity. Our psychotherapists provide high-quality, professional and compassionate care.

* No waiting lists

* Open 6 days a week/ late evening appointments available. 

CONTACT US

4th Floor Georges Quay

House Georges Quay

Limerick V94CK06

phone 0870569728 or email horizonmentalhealthclinic@gmail.com

horizonmentalhealthclinic.ie

*Sponsored Content

