Horizon Mental Health Clinic: Psychotherapy can provide a significant ground to nurture growth

Horizon Mental Health Clinic
Our psychotherapy services include therapy related to:
* Depression
* Anxiety
* Social Anxiety
* Eating Disorders
* Self Esteem/ Confidence
* Trauma
* Panic attacks
* Anger Management
* Women issues
* Men issues
* Stress Management
* Sexuality issues
We believe everyone deserves access to the best mental health care, and we translate this belief into action every day.
We are a psychotherapy private practice based in Limerick City. We believe that psychotherapy can provide a significant ground to nurture growth.
In a comfortable and serene atmosphere, our psychotherapists provide a highly personalized approach adapted to your individual needs. We provide a safe and supportive environment for you, where you can feel welcomed, understood, non-judged and listened to.
Our mental health therapists are well-trained in effective techniques, passionate about their work and share a commitment to empathy and authenticity. Our psychotherapists provide high-quality, professional and compassionate care.
* No waiting lists
* Open 6 days a week/ late evening appointments available.
CONTACT US
4th Floor Georges Quay
House Georges Quay
Limerick V94CK06
phone 0870569728 or email horizonmentalhealthclinic@gmail.com
