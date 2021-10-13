Five stunning family homes in Limerick for under €300k brought to you by MyHome

Looking for a well-priced family home in Limerick? Despite the upward trend in property prices around the country, there are a number of outstanding properties available to buy in the Treaty County that represent great value. Here are five stunning family homes available in Limerick right now for under €300,000.

140 Carraig Midhe, Corbally, Corbally, Co. Limerick

This spacious four-bed house in Corbally, located just a stone’s throw from the River Shannon, is ideal for first-time buyers. Laid out over three floors, the property boasts three large en suite bathrooms with a walk-in wardrobe in the master bedroom. The property is in outstanding condition and is ready for immediate occupation.

In short Description: Four bedroom, five-bath terraced home

Price: €185,000

Seller: M&C Property

Contact: 061-432777

Tap here to view this house on MyHome.ie

No.13 Lissanalta Drive, Dooradoyle, Limerick City

This attractive semi-detached house in Dooradoyle boasts living accommodation over three floors. The property has fantastic potential and is conveniently situated in proximity to several local amenities.

In short Description: Four bedroom, four bath semi-detached home

Price: €265,000

Seller: Nestor Shanahan

Contact: Brian Nestor, 061-415337

Tap here to view this house on MyHome.ie

16 Mungret Woods, Mungret , Raheen, Limerick

This stunning three-bedroom semi-detached house is located in a highly sought-after development in Raheen and offers bright, spacious and well-proportioned living space. The master bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and en suite bathroom. This house is presented in pristine condition and is decorated to the highest standard with high-end fixtures and fittings.

In short Description: Three bedroom, three bath semi-detached home

Price: €285,000

Seller: GVM Auctioneers – Limerick

Contact: Paul Crosse, 061-413522

Tap here to view this house on MyHome.ie

"Belair", Ballinacurra, Limerick

This substantial property, located in a superb, centrally located residential area, has huge potential and will interest first-time buyers eager to snap up a good deal.

In short Description: Three bedroom, one bath semi-detached home

Price: €165,000

Seller: Rooney Auctioneers

Contact: Lisa Kearney, 061-413511

Tap here to view this house on MyHome.ie

25 Racefield, Gouldavoher, Co. Limerick

This large four-bedroom detached property represents a great opportunity for a buyer who wants to create an exceptional home in a peaceful and mature estate.

In short Description: Four bedroom, one bath semi-detached home

Price: €285,000

Seller: O’Connor Murphy

Contact: Declan Barry, 061-279300

Tap here to view this house on MyHome.ie