Five stunning family homes in Limerick for under €300k brought to you by MyHome

25 Racefield, Gouldavoher, Co. Limerick SEE MORE DETAILS BELOW
Looking for a well-priced family home in Limerick? Despite the upward trend in property prices around the country, there are a number of outstanding properties available to buy in the Treaty County that represent great value. Here are five stunning family homes available in Limerick right now for under €300,000.
140 Carraig Midhe, Corbally, Corbally, Co. Limerick
This spacious four-bed house in Corbally, located just a stone’s throw from the River Shannon, is ideal for first-time buyers. Laid out over three floors, the property boasts three large en suite bathrooms with a walk-in wardrobe in the master bedroom. The property is in outstanding condition and is ready for immediate occupation.
In short Description: Four bedroom, five-bath terraced home
Price: €185,000
Seller: M&C Property
Contact: 061-432777
Tap here to view this house on MyHome.ie
No.13 Lissanalta Drive, Dooradoyle, Limerick City
This attractive semi-detached house in Dooradoyle boasts living accommodation over three floors. The property has fantastic potential and is conveniently situated in proximity to several local amenities.
In short Description: Four bedroom, four bath semi-detached home
Price: €265,000
Seller: Nestor Shanahan
Contact: Brian Nestor, 061-415337
Tap here to view this house on MyHome.ie
16 Mungret Woods, Mungret , Raheen, Limerick
This stunning three-bedroom semi-detached house is located in a highly sought-after development in Raheen and offers bright, spacious and well-proportioned living space. The master bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and en suite bathroom. This house is presented in pristine condition and is decorated to the highest standard with high-end fixtures and fittings.
In short Description: Three bedroom, three bath semi-detached home
Price: €285,000
Seller: GVM Auctioneers – Limerick
Contact: Paul Crosse, 061-413522
Tap here to view this house on MyHome.ie
"Belair", Ballinacurra, Limerick
This substantial property, located in a superb, centrally located residential area, has huge potential and will interest first-time buyers eager to snap up a good deal.
In short Description: Three bedroom, one bath semi-detached home
Price: €165,000
Seller: Rooney Auctioneers
Contact: Lisa Kearney, 061-413511
Tap here to view this house on MyHome.ie
25 Racefield, Gouldavoher, Co. Limerick
This large four-bedroom detached property represents a great opportunity for a buyer who wants to create an exceptional home in a peaceful and mature estate.
In short Description: Four bedroom, one bath semi-detached home
Price: €285,000
Seller: O’Connor Murphy
Contact: Declan Barry, 061-279300
Tap here to view this house on MyHome.ie
TUS President, Professor Cunnane, launching Mental Health Week for students and staff | PICTURE: Alan Place
The founder of ASD Ireland Keith Enright, flanked by Aileen Luong and Tommy Griffin, supporting the Born to Stand Out in 2019
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.