13/10/2021

Five stunning family homes in Limerick for under €300k brought to you by MyHome

Limerick homes perfect for first-time buyers

25 Racefield, Gouldavoher, Co. Limerick SEE MORE DETAILS BELOW

Looking for a well-priced family home in Limerick? Despite the upward trend in property prices around the country, there are a number of outstanding properties available to buy in the Treaty County that represent great value. Here are five stunning family homes available in Limerick right now for under €300,000.

140 Carraig Midhe, Corbally, Corbally, Co. Limerick

This spacious four-bed house in Corbally, located just a stone’s throw from the River Shannon, is ideal for first-time buyers. Laid out over three floors, the property boasts three large en suite bathrooms with a walk-in wardrobe in the master bedroom. The property is in outstanding condition and is ready for immediate occupation.

In short Description: Four bedroom, five-bath terraced home
Price: €185,000
Seller: M&C Property
Contact: 061-432777
Tap here to view this house on MyHome.ie

No.13 Lissanalta Drive, Dooradoyle, Limerick City

This attractive semi-detached house in Dooradoyle boasts living accommodation over three floors. The property has fantastic potential and is conveniently situated in proximity to several local amenities.

In short Description: Four bedroom, four bath semi-detached home
Price: €265,000
Seller: Nestor Shanahan
Contact: Brian Nestor, 061-415337
Tap here to view this house on MyHome.ie 

16 Mungret Woods, Mungret , Raheen, Limerick

This stunning three-bedroom semi-detached house is located in a highly sought-after development in Raheen and offers bright, spacious and well-proportioned living space. The master bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and en suite bathroom. This house is presented in pristine condition and is decorated to the highest standard with high-end fixtures and fittings.

In short Description: Three bedroom, three bath semi-detached home
Price: €285,000
Seller: GVM Auctioneers – Limerick
Contact: Paul Crosse, 061-413522
Tap here to view this house on MyHome.ie 

"Belair", Ballinacurra, Limerick

This substantial property, located in a superb, centrally located residential area, has huge potential and will interest first-time buyers eager to snap up a good deal.

In short Description: Three bedroom, one bath semi-detached home
Price: €165,000
Seller: Rooney Auctioneers
Contact: Lisa Kearney, 061-413511
Tap here to view this house on MyHome.ie 

25 Racefield, Gouldavoher, Co. Limerick

This large four-bedroom detached property represents a great opportunity for a buyer who wants to create an exceptional home in a peaceful and mature estate.

In short Description: Four bedroom, one bath semi-detached home
Price: €285,000
Seller: O’Connor Murphy
Contact: Declan Barry, 061-279300
Tap here to view this house on MyHome.ie 

