Do you know a student attending UCD who is seeking some part-time work?

Looking for a part-time job? The Radisson Blu St Helens Hotel is hiring
DUBLIN'S Radisson Blu St. Helen's Hotel is an Irish National Monument with elegant décor and well preserved architecture.
Radisson Blu St Helens Hotel, part of an historic estate built in 1750, has a location that puts you within minutes of the majestic Dublin Castle, St Patrick's Cathedral and great shopping areas.
The hotel is also in close proximity to the colleges and is just 18 kilometers from Dublin International Airport.
There are several transport options to the hotel making your journey quick and easy including numbers 46A, 145, and 155 buses to and from the city center and the DART service which operates every 10 minutes daily.
We are currently recruiting part-time roles which are perfect for students.
Previous work experience is desirable and priority will be given to those with bar and restaurant experience.
For further information contact Michelle on 01 2186093 or email Michelle.Burke@Radissonblu.com.
*Sponsored content
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.