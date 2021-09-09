Rockhall Veterinary expansion will help to meet the needs of increasing pet community

THE Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in higher levels of pet ownership than ever before as families turned to their furry friends for company during the many lockdowns over the last year and half.

This spike in pet ownership has resulted in higher turnover in vet practices throughout Ireland and one company ready for the challenge that brings is family-owned business Rockhall Veterinary.

Owned and run by two sisters - Kathy and Michelle Enright, Rockhall Veterinary was already busy growing their business in the Limerick and Clare areas, opening their distinctive Rockhall brand Veterinary practices in Clare Street and Shannon followed by Monaleen and Henry Street.

With a clear business plan already in place pre-pandemic Kathy and Michelle and their team of local vets were already perfectly poised to tackle the pet boom and their newest clinic will open on the Ennis Road (formerly Polished beauty salon opposite Dunnes Stores).

The addition of the Ennis Road location and their new independent 24/7 Night Vets Emergency and Critical care team means they can offer their patients and clients the very best care no matter where your location in Limerick or Clare and no matter what time of the day or night.

The launch of Rockhall Veterinary online shop, telemedicine service and even a pet ambulance the Rock Doc also means that the dedicated team at Rockhall Veterinary can look after their clients' every need.

The newest member of the Rockhall Veterinary family will open on the Ennis Road this Saturday, September 11, and who better to officially cut the ribbon than a member of another passionate team with Limerick's hurling captain Declan Hannon there to cut the ribbon and celebrate the opening.

To find out more about all of Rockhall Veterinary services including extras like pet healthcare plans, pet passports, pet dental plans and so much more check out rockhallveterinary.ie.