Limerick solicitor leaves the courtroom for the kiln room

FOR many years Clair Jones was accustomed to sifting through dusty old title documents at her family’s law firm. However, Clair found that the legal business did not lend itself well to expressing the creative side of her personality.

In 2017, after the birth of her fifth child, she decided to embark on a different career path into the creative world of ceramics and she pursued her new career with determination and a natural talent for being extraordinarily creative.

“I’ve always had a love of all things creative but clay, in particular, really captured my imagination. My journey to becoming a potter began at my kitchen table where I started to experiment with different clays and techniques. Finally, I decided to take the plunge and make my pastime a full-time endeavour and I set up Lough Gur Pottery,” she explains.

Lough Gur Pottery is an independent pottery studio in County Limerick. The pottery is handcrafted and designed by Clair.

Inspiration comes in many forms, but a constant source of wonder is the mystical and picturesque Lough Gur. It is a unique place in the Irish cultural and historical landscape. It has been inhabited for over 6,000 years, and the lake and surrounds of Lough Gur have revealed many archaeological treasures, including numerous pieces of ancient pottery.

Clair has always been intrigued by the time-honoured ceremonies of which these beautiful artefacts were a part.

“It reminds me that there are ceremonial qualities to be found in many everyday tasks, like making a cup of tea or enjoying a meal with good friends or family,” she said.

One of Clair’s favourite aspects of the pottery process is the surface decoration. Her carving techniques are inspired by the carved surfaces of the artefacts uncovered at Lough Gur.

“I imagine peoples of the past took their time in decorating their favourite objects and I too love to spend the time hand painting and carving the surface designs so that each piece is truly unique.”

Clair also runs pottery classes and workshops throughout the year where you can come and experience the therapeutic qualities of working with clay.

You can also book in for a private group session with friends or family. You can find out more about pottery classes or purchase Clair’s work online at loughgurpottery.com.