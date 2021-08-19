19/08/2021

'Transform' your future at Griffith College

‘Transform’ your future at Griffith College

‘Transform’ your future at Griffith College

Reporter:

GRIFFITH College Limerick is offering a Certificate in Digital Sales Transformation starting in October 2021 to support the retail industry recovery from Covid-19 and continued growth in e-commerce.

The retail sector has experienced huge challenges over the last 18 months. Now more than ever retailers need to be available to their customers in the digital space.

Griffith College is now enrolling on its ‘Certificate in Digital Sales Transformation’. Developed specifically with retailers in mind, this Springboard+ course provides up to 90% funding for applicants in employment (a total cost of €295).

For those currently seeking employment, the programme is completely free.

The course will run from October 2021 until May 2022 considering the busy times for retail when learners will need as much flexibility as possible. The programme will be delivered on a blended basis from our campus in Limerick city centre.

The Certificate in Digital Sales transformation will support retail employees as they look to upskill in the following areas within retail:

*Digital skills

*Online platforms to support sales

*Sales and negotiation

*Customer engagement

*Emerging trends and technologies to support decision making

Funded places on the programme are limited, if you or a member of staff could benefit from this programme please get in touch with Griffith College Limerick - email info.gcl@griffith.ie or log onto griffith.ie.

