Make it something nice from Delicate Lingerie

"Delicate Lingerie Boutique has recently relocated their store to Bridge Street Newcastle West, having successfully traded since November 2014 on North Quay, it was felt the time was right to make the move, so that they are in closer proximity to all the ladies boutiques in the town. (For more click here)



Margaret Hannan owner of Delicate lingerie boutique stresses the importance of good foundation garments for all outfits not just occasional wear. The motto she uses in business is "Look your best, dress from the inside out". She is currently fitting following all the necessary guidelines and protocols issued by Public Health. Margaret likes to give each individual as much time as is needed to obtain the right garments, appointments can be made for fitting but are not necessary.

Delicate Lingerie also stock a range of fabulous quality nightwear, sports apparel, shapewear including the ATIR Katie Leggings, swimwear, hosiery and SOAK a hand-wash for all delicates.

Margaret is looking forward to helping Newcastle West put its best foot forward after a very difficult trading period since March 2020. She is delighted to have received strong support from the local communities and beyond since reopening. She feels blessed to run her store in the Boutique destination town that is Newcastle West!