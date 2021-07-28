Search our Archive

28/07/2021

1452794778036
1454508443990
1452599028110
1542015890030

Make it something nice from Delicate Lingerie

Make it something nice from Delicate Lingerie

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

"Delicate Lingerie Boutique has recently relocated their store to Bridge Street Newcastle West, having successfully traded since November 2014 on North Quay, it was felt the time was right to make the move, so that they are in closer proximity to all the ladies boutiques in the town. (For more click here)


Margaret Hannan owner of Delicate lingerie boutique stresses the importance of good foundation garments for all outfits not just occasional wear. The motto she uses in business is "Look your best, dress from the inside out".  She is currently fitting following all the necessary guidelines and protocols issued by Public Health.  Margaret likes to give each individual as much time as is needed to obtain the right garments, appointments can be made for fitting but are not necessary.  

Delicate Lingerie also stock a range of fabulous quality nightwear, sports apparel, shapewear including the ATIR Katie Leggings, swimwear, hosiery and SOAK a hand-wash for all delicates.  

Margaret is looking forward to helping Newcastle West put its best foot forward after a very difficult trading period since March 2020. She is delighted to have received strong support from the local communities and beyond since reopening. She feels blessed to run her store in the Boutique destination town that is Newcastle West!

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie