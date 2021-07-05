Discover the magic of Muckross - incorporating Muckross House & Gardens, Muckross Traditional Farms, Muckross Craft Centre and the Walled Garden Restaurant

Enjoy a magical day at Muckross with something for all ages, pick up a family ticket to tour the House and Traditional Farms for just €28 (2 adults & 2 kids). Full price list on the Muckross House website.

This nineteenth-century Victorian mansion is set against the stunning beauty of Killarney National Park. The house stands close to the shores of Muckross Lake, one of Killarney's three lakes, famed worldwide for their splendour and beauty. As a focal point within Killarney National Park, Muckross House is the ideal base from which to explore this landscape.

Discover heritage, tradition & relaxation, Queen Victoria did in 1861. Today much remains the same in this magnificent Victorian Mansion, one of Ireland's leading stately homes. The elegantly furnished rooms portray the lifestyles of the landed gentry, while downstairs in the basement, one can experience the working conditions of the servants employed in the house.

Muckross Traditional Farms - a visit to appeal to young and old

Relive the past at Muckross Traditional Farms, complete with three working farms from Kerry of the 1930’s. Come and meet the mná tí (women of the house) as they go about their daily chores such as baking bread on the open fire and butter making, watch the farm labourers, Carpenters & Blacksmith as they work by hand, visit the Schoolhouse and meet the School Master in the classroom.

Children will just love the various farm animals around the farm and in our small petting area complete with bouncy castle, woodland playground and picnic area.

Muckross Craft Centre, adjacent to Muckross House is home to a number of skilled craft workers who can be viewed using traditional skills in the crafts of weaving, bookbinding and pottery.

Enjoy casual dining in our spacious Garden Restaurant, conservatory and garden terrace with breath-taking views of Torc Mountain and Killarney’s famous National Park.

Choose from our extensive lunch and snack menus. All social distancing measures have been applied.

For more information see muckross-house.ie.

