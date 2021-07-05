Golfing at its finest at Glenside Pitch and Putt

Lim GDO - Golfing at its finest at Glenside Pitch and Putt

Glenside Pitch and Putt

Reporter:

Leader reporter

GLENSIDE Pitch and Putt welcome visitors to its rolling, undulating 18 hole course situated in Murroe in East Limerick, located 16Km from the city centre. It offers a challenge to all players – with its sloping greens and wide variety of shots.

Glenside Pitch and Putt opened in 1984 and has established itself as one of the best pitch and putt courses in the region. It hosted the Special Olympics pitch and putt event in 2010 and 2014.

The unique variety of holes, landscape and sloping greens puts the course amongst the finest in the country. Good drainage and an underground sprinkler system helps keep the course in good condition.

It is a test of every shot for the skilled player whilst remaining a joy to play for families and beginners. There are beautiful views of Glenstal Abbey and its farm, whilst Limerick City can be seen from afar on the first six holes.

Our 18 hole Pitch and Putt course is open at 10am every morning and the average time to complete the course is 1.5 to 2 hours.

Spend a great day out with your family: enjoy the game of pitch and putt, visit nearby Glenstal Abbey and scenic Clare Glens, finish it all with a bite in Murroe restaurant Rua.

Glenside Pitch and Putt is open to the public for green fees every day, but booking a tee time is required.

Reception provides clubs for hire, balls for sale, tees, pencils and scorecards.

Follow Glenside Pitch and Putt to keep up to date via their website or Facebook.

*SPONSORED CONTENT

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie