Golfing at its finest at Glenside Pitch and Putt

GLENSIDE Pitch and Putt welcome visitors to its rolling, undulating 18 hole course situated in Murroe in East Limerick, located 16Km from the city centre. It offers a challenge to all players – with its sloping greens and wide variety of shots.

Glenside Pitch and Putt opened in 1984 and has established itself as one of the best pitch and putt courses in the region. It hosted the Special Olympics pitch and putt event in 2010 and 2014.

The unique variety of holes, landscape and sloping greens puts the course amongst the finest in the country. Good drainage and an underground sprinkler system helps keep the course in good condition.

It is a test of every shot for the skilled player whilst remaining a joy to play for families and beginners. There are beautiful views of Glenstal Abbey and its farm, whilst Limerick City can be seen from afar on the first six holes.

Our 18 hole Pitch and Putt course is open at 10am every morning and the average time to complete the course is 1.5 to 2 hours.

Spend a great day out with your family: enjoy the game of pitch and putt, visit nearby Glenstal Abbey and scenic Clare Glens, finish it all with a bite in Murroe restaurant Rua.

Glenside Pitch and Putt is open to the public for green fees every day, but booking a tee time is required.

Reception provides clubs for hire, balls for sale, tees, pencils and scorecards.

*SPONSORED CONTENT