Designer Minds, one of Limerick’s favourite Summer Camps, are back!

WE'RE delighted to have Designer Minds back in Limerick this year for five weeks of their interactive Primary Science, Design & Technology Summer Camps.

These exciting camps will immerse children in hands-on Science, Technology, Engineering, Art & Design, and Maths (STEAM) activities, where they grow their confidence, infuse their passions, develop friendships and have lots of fun!

Designer Minds will be spreading the joy of STEAM in Corbally on the weeks of July 5-9, July 19-23 and August 9-13, Shannon on the week of July 26-30 and Newcastle West on the week of August 9-13.

If you happen to be staycationing in another county for any of these weeks, then be sure to look out for a Designer Minds camp there too! They run their camps all throughout Munster, Leinster & Connacht.

Designer Minds is one of Ireland’s leading STEAM camp providers. They have been featured on TG4, recommended by The Sunday Times, The Irish Times, The Irish Independent, and thousands of parents and children around Ireland.

We checked in with their team to see what they have in store for us this Summer.

“Camps are going to be a world of fun. They will be outdoors where possible, and we’ve got a bunch of exciting new activities for the children to enjoy.

Topics include Sports Science, Circuit Building, Coding, Robotics, Engineering, Architecture, Team-building, Minecraft, Art & Design and more. It is not a camp to be missed by fun-loving children!

“Sam really enjoyed this camp. He was so excited to go every morning too. And best of all as a parent I felt so happy that he was learning and getting a head start while having fun at the same time.” – Thomas, Limerick Summer Camp 2019.

With all these super exciting activities lined up, it’s no wonder that camps are selling out so fast. Sibling discounts are available.

Be sure to secure your place with a €10 deposit soon at designerminds.ie/camps.

*SPONSORED CONTENT