Emerald Outdoors offer spectacular guided tours of Kenmare Bay; whether this is your first visit to Kenmare or not, their Day/Night kayaking trips and new paddleboarding tours are an experience not to be missed.

Kayak Trips

Day Tour - Paddle yourselves into a tranquil world; on a Day Tour you will be treated to spectacular views of the mountains and the ocean. Maybe even have the chance to encounter friendly seals, birds and other marine life, all with helpful explanations from your entertaining guide.

Night Trip - The Emerald Outdoors Night Trip offers a totally new and unique experience. This 2.5 hour tour will offer you the chance to experience the magical thrill of bioluminescence lighting up the water as you paddle between the silhouettes of the Caha mountains and McGillycuddy Reeks. As the light fades you will find that your other senses are heightened and you can enjoy a rare moment of total peace, immersed in beautiful surroundings.

There is no need for uncomfortable wetsuits on a kayak tour with Emerald Outdoors; just arrive wearing comfortable clothes and let us take care of the rest.

Paddleboarding Trips

For a different adventure try out their brand new paddleboarding adventures! Walk on water as you explore the historic and beautiful waterways only a 5 minute walk from the town centre. They even have an 8 person 'Megaboard' for the ultimate group experience.

These eco-friendly journeys will bring you closer to the incredible wildlife and scenery of the Wild Atlantic Way.

*SPONSORED CONTENT