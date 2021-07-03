Spend a day enjoying fun activities at Graune Pet Farm and Play Centre

Graune Pet Farm and Play Centre
Graune Pet Farm & Play Centre is a specially designed pet farm, in Ballyhaunis County Mayo, for children and adults to come and spend a full day enjoying fun activities.
Situated near the intersection of Mayo, Galway and Roscommon, the farm is currently home to a range of common and exotic critters such as rabbits, kittens, poultry, llamas, alpacas, emus, goats, sheep, ponies, owls and snakes
The Pet farm and indoor play centre is now open seven days, with lots of indoor & outdoor fun to be had.
Graune pet farm is the ideal location for family fun days catering for all ages. The farm itself has a wide range of animals to view while the indoor play centre and outdoor playgrounds zipwires, and paddle boats provide hours of fun for the kids. You get the best of both worlds going between the indoor and outdoor activities.
There are lots of picnic tables in both playgrounds and also a restaurant and shop onsite.
Graune pet farm is the ideal location for friends and families to get together with all the children and be sure the kids are safe while you catch up.
Pre-booking is essential and can be done HERE.
Staycation 2021
We are the perfect location for staycations in Ireland this year. Our beautiful, thatched cottage and apartment are located on our open pet farm and sleeps 6 - 10 people. It is a one-stop location with all of our activities at your doorstep. To book your staycation email graunepetfarm@gmail.com.
In keeping with Government guidelines, Graune Pet Farm will be Outdoor Only under Health and Safety protocols. Our indoor facility will reopen as soon as Government Guidelines allow.
Contact us via phone on 0863856015, email, Facebook or our website.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.