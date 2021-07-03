Spend a day enjoying fun activities at Graune Pet Farm and Play Centre

Graune Pet Farm & Play Centre is a specially designed pet farm, in Ballyhaunis County Mayo, for children and adults to come and spend a full day enjoying fun activities.

Situated near the intersection of Mayo, Galway and Roscommon, the farm is currently home to a range of common and exotic critters such as rabbits, kittens, poultry, llamas, alpacas, emus, goats, sheep, ponies, owls and snakes

The Pet farm and indoor play centre is now open seven days, with lots of indoor & outdoor fun to be had.

Graune pet farm is the ideal location for family fun days catering for all ages. The farm itself has a wide range of animals to view while the indoor play centre and outdoor playgrounds zipwires, and paddle boats provide hours of fun for the kids. You get the best of both worlds going between the indoor and outdoor activities.

There are lots of picnic tables in both playgrounds and also a restaurant and shop onsite.

Graune pet farm is the ideal location for friends and families to get together with all the children and be sure the kids are safe while you catch up.

Pre-booking is essential and can be done HERE.

Staycation 2021

We are the perfect location for staycations in Ireland this year. Our beautiful, thatched cottage and apartment are located on our open pet farm and sleeps 6 - 10 people. It is a one-stop location with all of our activities at your doorstep. To book your staycation email graunepetfarm@gmail.com.

In keeping with Government guidelines, Graune Pet Farm will be Outdoor Only under Health and Safety protocols. Our indoor facility will reopen as soon as Government Guidelines allow.

Contact us via phone on 0863856015, email, Facebook or our website.