Experience the thrill of free flowing hills with Ballyhoura Trailriders

One of Ireland’s fastest leisure industries is Cycling and Mountain biking

One of Ireland’s fastest leisure industries is Cycling and Mountain biking. Escape to the low-level mountains of Limerick on one of our many trails and loops throughout the scenic Coillte Forestry.

Experience the thrill of free flowing hills. Bike through man-made trails in a sport that the whole family can do together! We have five varied loops to suit your ability ranging from 7km to 52 km!

We run a fleet of suitable Trek Roscoe 7 mountain bikes that run a system suitable for a more enjoyable and comfortable activity.

Helmets are provided and we would suggest you dress appropriately for the weather on the day of activity. Checking daily weather forecasts can be advantageous. We suggest treating it like hillwalking in terms of clothing choice. Keep in mind that as with all mountainous terrain there is undulating terrain up and down through the rolling Ballyhoura Hills. 

Showers & Toilets on-site with tea, coffee & snacks available.

We would strongly suggest ringing to avoid disappointment. Contact us via phone on 087 2717330 or on trailriders.ie.

