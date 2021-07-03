Stonehall Visitor Farm & Wildlife Park is the perfect escape

Stonehall Wildlife Park has been delighting families for the past 21 years with fun-filled animal adventures.

Located just 20 minutes from Limerick city making it the perfect escape for a few hours of fun surrounded by wildlife and nature. Come and meet our animals, from your farm favourites donkeys, sheep, alpacas and rabbits to the more exotic parrots, meerkats, owls and not forgetting 'Paddy', our white cockatoo.

Stonehall Farm & Wildlife Park is surrounded with fabulous nature trails & walks where you can reacquaint yourself with nature on the trails along the wooded edge & help you rediscover the beautiful flora & fauna of Limerick from, animals in their natural habitats to wildflowers, native trees & natural wildlife.

For the ever-changing Irish weather, we have purpose built indoor play areas which is a children’s paradise with a variety of mobile toys including Go Karts, Tractors & our Bouncing Castle for children to enjoy, while the adults sit back & relax. Indoor play areas will open in accordance to Covid-19 government guidelines when safe to do so.

After working up an appetite exploring our nature trail why not enjoy one of our speciality coffees or an authentic Italian takeaway pizza. Relax in our dedicated picnic areas both in the play area or outside in the peaceful pleasant surroundings listening to the various calls of the large variety of animals or take afternoon tea in our traditional style tea rooms that provides coffee, teas & confectionary. We invite people to bring along their own picnic & enjoy it in the location of their choice.

The Park is suitable for Children’s Birthday Parties, Summer Camps, School Tours, Girl Guides, Boy Scouts, Beavers, Special Needs Groups, and Family days out. All within a 20-minute drive from Limerick City.

Book tickets now on stonehallvisitorfarm.com

*SPONSORED CONTENT