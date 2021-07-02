RollerJam Roller Skate Rink is finally back open!

ROLLERJAM Limerick has finally re-opened after six long months of being closed due to Covid.

On the opening night members of the public couldn’t contain their excitement as they were finally able to join staff for an amazing night of fun which is only going to get better in the coming weeks!

RollerJam is located in City East Business Park, Ballysimon Road, Ballysimon, Limerick.

As Munster's only Roller Disco, RollerJam offers fun for everyone. Whether you are an absolute beginner, pro skater, or just on a day out with friends or family, RollerJam provides a fun-filled experience you won't forget! RollerJam is the perfect venue for birthday parties, family days out and recreational skating.

There is so much to offer at RollerJam with monthly themed nights such as '90s vs Naughties, Back to the ‘80s, and even a Classic Disco Night for those of us who are partial to a good boogie!

If that doesn’t make you want to come down and take a look, they also play some amazing games including Limbo, their one-of-a-kind Ghostbusters game and a dance competition sure to get everyone on their skates.

This summer, RollerJam is offering three weeks of kid’s summer camps in July and August perfect for ages 4-13! The summer camps provide skate lessons each morning and, most importantly, a roller disco before collection time which is sure to tire out your children!

If you or your child fancies learning a new skill RollerJam is on hand with regular skate lessons - perfect for those of us who want to try something new.

What are the benefits? Did you know roller skating uses 80% of your body’s muscles and can burn up to 650 calories every hour while still being amazing fun?

We didn’t but the staff down at RollerJam did - how amazing is that! Why not call down to the team and show your support now that the rink is open again! They’re sure to give you a day or night of fun!

To get in touch with the team at RollerJam you can email them, check out their website rollerjam.ie, or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

*SPONSORED CONTENT