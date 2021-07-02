Aillwee Cave and its Birds of Prey Centre is a very special place in the heart of the Burren

Let our knowledgeable guides at Aillwee welcome you to the dramatic underworld of this unique landscape.

Your tour consists of a 35-minute guided walk through beautiful caverns, over bridged chasms, under weird formations and alongside the thunderous waterfall which sometimes gently sprays the unsuspecting visitor.

Marvel at the frozen waterfall and explore the hibernation chambers of the long-extinct brown bears.

Aillwee Cave

Visit the Birds of Prey Centre

Home to one of the largest and most varied collections of Birds of Prey in Ireland – Eagles, Falcons, Hawks, Owls, and Vultures. Our expert bird handlers are always available to help you understand these amazing Raptors and let you know about all the conservation programmes that are ongoing both nationally (Red White) and internationally. Audio guides and information boards also give detailed information on all our residents. Daily Flying displays provide a rare opportunity to see many of these wonderful species in dramatic free flight set against the Burren Landscape.

Book a Hawk Walk

A once in a lifetime opportunity to interact with one of nature’s top predators. Guided and instructed by your experienced falconer, this hour-long “Walk with a Hawk” through woodland and across Burren Limestone pavement is tailor-made for anybody seeking a totally unique experience.

At our Farm Shop

It has been described by many as a must visit hidden gem, located in the Burren Region. Allow your Foodie self to take over as you see the location of the Cheese Factory and see the Gouda style cheese being made in front of you during its season. Become lost in the Farmshop whilst a team member will talk you through the process of Cheese-Making and reveal the one of a kind 35-year story of Burren Gold Cheese at Aillwee. All this, while you taste your way through the cheeses learning texture, taste and ageing within the different cheeses. This wonderful cheese has won numerous Gold and Silver Medals at various national and international cheese fairs.

For your sweet tooth, indulge in our homemade Fudge while we talk you through all the flavours available.

*SPONSORED CONTENT