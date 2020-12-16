Resilient Limerick FC U17s too good for Kerry League

A RESILIENT Limerick FC U17 side scored a deserved 3-0 victory over the Kerry League in their SSE Airtricity Under-17 National Shield Group 4 fixture at Mounthawk Park, Tralee on Tuesday night.

Three second half goals from Sean Oyibo on 65 minutes, Kennedy Amechi six minutes later and finally Adam Brennan eight minutes before full-time sealed a convincing win for the young Limerick FC side.

This was a second win in the space of a little over 72 hours for the Shannonsiders who had edged past the Carlow-Kilkenny League 3-2 at Hogan Park on Saturday.

Those wins have helped Limerick top Group 4 of the U17 SSE Airtricity Shield competition.

Limerick FC U17 will return to action this Saturday when facing the winners of tonight's Group 2 game between Galway Utd and St Pats.

This was an excellent display from Limerick FC against a Kerry side who beat them 3-0 in Kerry in the league section earlier in the year and who had three starters from their U19s side.

Six members of the Limerick FC starting line up were U16 players and eligible for the grade again next year as well as two of the substitutes who came on and two more of the extended squad

Alan Murphy and his brother Kevin, from Mayo, have taken charge of the talented young Limerick side mid-way through the league season after joining from Galway United.

They were assisted on Tuesday night by Trevor Beauchamp as goalkeeping coach, while Alan Clancy has been the team's kitman since the Murphys' arrived to coach the squad.

The players' parents have been driving the players to their games. The Limerick U17 squad has consisted of 17 players since the last break in football and one goalkeeper.

LIMERICK FC: Conor Brann, Mark Murphy, Fionn Doherty, Conor Finn, Anthony Dabrynets, Andrei Haxhiaj, Danny Drew, Adam Brennan, Kennedy Amechi, Joey Rushe, Sean Oyibo. Substitutes: Nikodem Kozlowski, Godfry Elue, Sean Rice, Patrick Bermingham, Scott Kelly, Logan O'Byrne.