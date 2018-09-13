FAI Junior Cup begins in earnest for Limerick sides

As the FAI Junior Cup commences this weekend there is no doubt that most interest will be on the rematch of Regional Utd and Janesboro in Dooradoyle.

The sides met a week ago when Regional beat the Premier League champions 6-2. It was a shock result but anyone present on the night will know it was a well-deserved win.

Can the home side repeat the performance and can Janesboro be as bad again? These are the questions to be answered.

Regional were superb on the night with Sosuke Kimura and Sean McSweeney running the ‘Boro’ defence ragged.

In midfield Kieran O’Connell and Ross Fitzgerald were on top while in defence Jack Lynch hardly put a foot wrong. By contrast nearly everything Janesboro did on the night backfired.

Last Sunday Janesboro looked to remedy their errors but found themselves 2-0 down at the break versus Prospect.

However, they showed great character to turn things around in the second half to run out 4-3 winners.

Regional also made hard work of their win over Geraldines. It was only after ‘Dines’ were reduced to ten men midway through the second half that they pulled away to win 6-3.

The champions have conceded 11 goals in their last three games. They conceded 17 over 22 league games last season so it is no doubt a concern to Shane O’Hanlon and Aidan Ryan.

However, the aforementioned duo are a wily duo and I think Sunday’s game will have a completely different dynamic to the league game last week. Hopefully it will be as entertaining.

Last season’s beaten finalists Pike Rovers meet former winners Caledonians as unbackable favourites.

‘Cals’ have a very young side and will no doubt learn from the experience.

Castle Rovers are struggling somewhat in Division 1A and the last thing they need is a visit from a bang in form Ballynanty Rovers side who lead the way in the Premier League.

Seven straight wins gives an idea of the ‘Blues’ form and they have hopes of a prolonged run in the FAI Cup so Castle could be in for a hard time.

Record FAI Cup Winners, Fairview Rangers are another team who will be expected to rack up the goals against Division 3A side Meanus. ‘View’ have been quietly going about their business as they rebuild their side.

Aisling Annacotty are in fine form but they face a really tough assignment against an Athlunkard Villa side joint top in Division 1A.

Villa are renowned for their ability to cause an upset so Mike Aherne and Eddie Hickey will do well to have their side on guard and take nothing for granted.

Kilmallock Utd will earn their passage against an in-form Star Rovers XI. The county side have just one win to their credit so confidence is low. Again caution is advised.

It’s not often that Carew would be underdogs going into their first game in an FAI Junior Cup but as they strive to keep things going they visit a Mungret side who look determined to return to the top flight as they head the Division 1A table.

High scoring Kennedy Park welcome Prospect Priory while Hill Celtic will relish the possibility of taking down a Premier side with the visit of Geraldines to Hogan Park.

For more, see #LLSport on social media.

Saturday Sept 15

FAI JUNIOR Cup

A/Annacotty v Athlunkard Villa, 7.00

McGettigans Div 2B

Charleville v Corbally Utd

Sunday Sept 16

FAI JUNIOR Cup

(All games kick off 10.30 unless stated)

Moyross Utd v Charleville

Holycross v Brazuca Utd

Cappamore Celtic v Knockainey

Regional Utd v Janesboro

Dromore Celtic v Granville Rangers

Hyde Rangers v Pallas Utd

Murroe v Glenview Rovers

Kilfrush v Caherdavin Celtic

Nenagh v Southend Utd

Caledonians v Pike Rovers,

Summerville Rovers v Coonagh Utd

Castle Rovers v Ballynanty Rovers

Kilmallock Utd v Star Rovers

Fairview Rangers v Meanus

Mungret Regional v Carew Park, 2.00

Northside Legacy v Newport Town, 2.00,

Caherconlish v Parkville , 2.00

Kennedy Park v Prospect Priory, 2.00,

Hill Celtic v Geraldines, 2.00

Lisnagry v Patrickswell, 2.00

Weston Villa v Shelbourne, 2.00

Sta Furniture Div 3A

Abbey Rvs v Wembley Rvs, 10.30,

Kilmallock v Castle Utd, 2.00

FAI U17 Cup Round One

(All games kick off 2.00)

Corbally United V Holycross

(North Tipp)

Caherdavin Celtic V Kilfrush

Fairview Rangers V Shelbourne

Newport V Geraldines

Nenagh V Aisling Annacotty

For more see #LLSport on Social Media and click here