Former CEO of Limerick Chamber joins board of Shannon Chamber

A FORMER CEO of Limerick Chamber has been appointed to the Board of Shannon Chamber.

Economist Órlaith Borthwick, who previously led the Mid West Action Plan for Jobs, is one of three new appointments to the Board of Directors of Shannon Chamber.

Her appointment and the appointments of Vivian Farrell, CEO, Modular Automation and Siobhan Roche, General Manager of PTG (Precision Tool Group) were made at the Chamber’s 24th Annual General Meeting which took place virtually.

Speaking on behalf of the board and welcoming the addition of the key strengths each new director will bring to the board, Shannon Chamber CEO Helen Downes said: “Leading a highly innovative and successful indigenous company delivering complete automation integration solutions to customers in Europe, North America and beyond, Vivian brings an expansive understanding of what it takes to create an operation of scale in the Mid-West, always mindful of delivering customer value through exceptional teamwork.

“Siobhan has significant experience of the challenges and opportunities of running manufacturing companies in the Mid-West and is keen to ensure companies can remain competitive in the region and encourage business growth and economic development for the future. Órlaith brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise including effective relationship development and management, building and managing successful collaborations, and balancing the needs of multiple stakeholders in complex environments, gained from her experience over 20 years across the public and private sector," she said.

“The addition of these new skill sets will be a valuable asset to the board as we enhance our drive to support Shannon Chamber member companies into the future,” stated Ms Downes.

The Board of Shannon Chamber comprises: