In Pictures: Munster Rugby fans celebrate historic victory over South Africa XV

MUNSTER Rugby defeated a South African touring side for the first time when emerging 28-14 winners in their historic fixture at a sold-out Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Thursday night.
The sell-out crowd of 41,400 was the largest ever attendance for a rugby match in Munster as the province played the first-ever game at the Cork GAA venue.
Photographer Kieran Ryan-Benson captured all the colour and excitement on Leeside on a famous night for Munster Rugby.
Click on 'Next' or 'Previous' for more pictures
Chamber chief executive Dee Ryan, economist Sean Golden, and and president Donal Cantillon | PICTURE: SHAUNA KENNEDY
A special policing plan will be rolled out in Rathkeale for the Christmas and new year period | FILE PHOTO
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.