18 Oct 2022

WATCH: In Pictures: Munster Rugby fans celebrate bonus point win at Thomond Park

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

18 Oct 2022 7:30 PM

MUNSTER Rugby recorded the second win of their United Rugby Championship (URC) season when securing a crucial 31-17 bonus point victory over the Vodacom Bulls at Thomond Park on Saturday night.

Thousands of Munster fans in an official attendance of 12,218 turned out to cheer on the side in their first competitive venue at the Limerick venue for six months.

Munster now quickly turn their thoughts to next Saturday's mammoth URC interprovincial fixture with Leinster at the Aviva Stadium, 5.15pm, live RTE2 and Premier Sports.

Photographer Kieran Ryan-Benson captured all the colour and excitement of Munster's bonus point win for the Limerick Leader.

