01 Oct 2022

All-Ireland League season kicks-off for Limerick's senior rugby clubs

All-Ireland League season kicks-off for Limerick's senior rugby clubs

Shannon players celebrate promotion to Division 1A of the All-Ireland League following their victory over Naas at Coonagh last season | PICTURE: Sinead Kiely

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

01 Oct 2022 3:30 PM

THE new Energia All-Ireland season kicks-off this Saturday afternoon.

Three Limerick clubs will be competing in Division 1A. Newly promoted Shannon begin life back in the top flight with a home game against Terenure College on the back pitch at Thomond Park, 2.30pm.

Shannon have already reached the Limerick Charity Cup final this season. However, the Parish side did exit the Munster Senior Cup at the hands of Highfield.

A last-minute try from James Taylor, converted by Shane Buckley earned Highfield a 17-13 win over Shannon on the back pitch in Thomond Park. Gavin O’Leary and John O’Callaghan were Highfield’s other try scorers.

Jade Kriel replied with a try for Shannon and Michael Cook converted and added two penalties.

Also in Division 1A of the All-Ireland League on Saturday, Young Munster, who are the only Limerick side to reach the semi-finals of this season's Munster Senior Cup, make the trip to Leeside to face Munster rivals Cork Constitution at Temple Hill.

Munsters' secured their place in the last four of the Munster Senior Cup after scoring a thumping 67-7 win over Clonmel last time out. Jack Harrington and Stephen Lyons each scored three tries for Munsters'. Conor Bartley, Conor O’Shaughnessy, Dan Walsh, and Peter Hickey were their other try scorers.

The third Limerick club competing in Division 1A, Garryowen, beaten by Nenagh in the Munster Senior Cup last time out, have a home AIL game against Dublin University at Dooradoyle this Saturday.

The first Limerick derby in Division 1A will take place on October 8 when Young Munster host Garryowen at Tom Clifford Park.
Meanwhile, in the opening round of fixtures in Division 2A of the All-Ireland League next Saturday, Old Crescent make the trip to Parsonstown to face MU Barnhall. Also in 2A, UL-Bohemian will host local rivals Nenagh Ormond at ULs North Campus.

Limerick's remaining representative in the All-Ireland League, Bruff, open their Division 2C campaign against Omagh Academicals at Kilballyowen Park. The AIL will begin with three successive weekends of league fixtures in October.

The Men’s Divisions of the Energia All-Ireland League will continue with an 18-game regular season for all 50 teams across the five divisions this season.

