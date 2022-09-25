Munster Development side lose out to Leinster A at UL

Munster Development player Tony Butler tackles Chris Cosgrave of Leinster during the A Interprovincial at UL on Saturday
THE Munster Development side suffered a heavy 43-12 defeat to Leinster in their A interprovincial at UL's North Campus on Saturday afternoon.
Munster's 12 points came courtesy of tries from Cian Hurley and Ruadhan Quinn, while Tony Butler added a conversion.
The Munster Rugby senior side return to action in the United Rugby Championship when facing the Dragons in a crucial second round fixture at Rodney Parade at 3pm today, Sunday.
Munster will be looking to bounce back from their opening weekend defeat against Cardiff at the Arms Park.
Munster Development: Stephen Kiely, Ihechi Oji, Fionn Gibbons, Werner Hoffman, Josh Costello, Tony Butler, Jack Oliver, Mark Donnelly, Conall Henchy, Luke Rigney, Eoin O’Connor, Cian Hurley (c), Sean Edogbo, Ruadhan Quinn, Brian Gleeson. Replacements from: Max Clein, Kieran Ryan, James French, Fearghail O’Donoghue, Jack Kelleher, Jamie Duggan, Jeff Williams, Cian O’Halloran, Daniel Hurley, Shay McCarthy, Henry Buttimer.
The Westfields Wetlands were described as a 'biodiversity gem' in the middle of Limerick | PICTURE: ADRIAN BUTLER
