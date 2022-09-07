Search

07 Sept 2022

Limerick clubs and schools rugby fixtures - September 7 to September 14

Limerick clubs and schools rugby fixtures - September 7 to September 14

This is a busy period for clubs and schools rugby fixtures

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

07 Sept 2022 4:00 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK clubs and schools rugby fixtures for the period from Wednesday, September 7 to Wednesday, September 14.

All-kicks 2.30pm unless stated.

Wednesday, September 7                                                                         

Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup: Shannon v U.C.C., Coonagh, 7.30pm;

South O'Neill Cup: Youghal v Cobh Pirates, Youghal, 7.30pm;

North Munster Under 20 League Section B: U.L. Bohemian v Garryowen, Annacotty, 7.30pm;

Under 20 Friendly: Young Munster v Nenagh Ormond-Bruff, Tom Clifford Park, 7.30pm;

Schools Under 19 Friendly: Rockwell v Bandon Grammar School, Musgrave Park;

Schools Under 16 Friendly: Bandon Grammar School v Rockwell College, Bandon;

Under 15 Friendly: C.B.C. v Old Christians, Lansdowne, 7pm;        

Rockwell v Bandon Grammar School, Rockwell;        

Rockwell B v Bandon Grammar School B, Rockwell; 

Rockwell C v C.B.C. C, Rockwell;     

Friday, September 9                                                                                  

Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup: Old Crescent v Nenagh Ormond, Takumi Park, 7.30pm;

Transfield Cup: St. Mary's v Thomond, Grove Island, 7.30pm;

Dennehy Cup: Highfield v Dolphin, Woodleigh Park, 7.30pm;

O'Sullivan Cup: Douglas v Old Christians, Rathcooney, 7.45pm;

Muskerry v Clonakilty, Ballyanly, 7.30pm;

Junior Friendly: Castleisland v Abbeyfeale, Castleisland, 7.30pm;

Junior 2 Friendly: Garryowen v Ennis, Dooradoyle, 7.30pm;

Boys Under 18 Friendly: Youghal v Dungarvan, Youghal, 7.30pm;

Saturday, September 10                                                                      

Energia Women's All Ireland League: Cooke v Huttonian, Clement Wilson Park, 5pm;

Galwegians v Ballincollig, Crowley Park, 5pm;

Old Belvedere v U.L. Bohemian, Ollie Campbell Park, 3.15pm;

Railway Union v Malone, Energia Park, 5pm;

Wicklow v Blackrock College, Ashtown Lane, 5pm;

Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup: Bruff v Highfield, Kilballyowen Park;   

Cashel v Newcastle West, Cashel;       

Clonmel v Sunday's Well, Clonmel;    

Dolphin v Cork Constitution, Musgrave Park, 5.15pm;

Garryowen v Midleton, Dooradoyle;  

U.L. Bohemian v Young Munster, 4GUL;      

Sporting Limerick Charity Cup semi-Final: Old Crescent v Nenagh Ormond, Takumi Park;

North McInerney Cup: Newcastle West v Presentation, Newcastle West;  

Old Crescent v Thomond, Takumi Park;         

U.L. Bohemian-Newport v Shannon, Annacotty;        

Boys Under 18 Friendly: Cobh Pirates v Mallow, Cobh, 1pm;

Ennis v Buccaneers, Ennis, 3pm;

Highfield v Kinsale, Woodleigh Park, 11am;

Skibbereen v Clonakilty, Skibbereen, 12pm;

Boys Under 16 Friendly: Ballincollig v Skibbereen, Tanner Park, 12pm;

Under 14 Friendly: C.B.C. v St. Mary's College, Lansdowne, 10.30pm;

C.B.C. B v St. Mary's College B, Lansdowne, 10.30pm;

C.B.C. C v St. Mary's College C, Lansdowne, 10.30pm;

C.B.C. D v St. Mary's College D, Lansdowne, 10.30pm;

Sunday, September 11                                                                                 

Transfield Cup: Bruff v Old Crescent, Kilballyowen Park;    

U.L. Bohemian v Richmond, Annacotty;        

Cork County Cup Quarter Finals: Clonakilty v Bandon, The Vale; 

Crosshaven v Skibbereen, Crosshaven;

Mallow v Kanturk, Mallow;    

Old Christians v Muskerry, Rathcooney;         

Cork O'Neill Cup Quarter Finals: Ballincollig v Bantry Bay, Tanner Park;   

Charleville v Kinsale, Charleville;       

Mansergh Cup: Carrick-on-Suir v Galbally-Mitchelstown, Carrick-on-Suir;    

Cashel v Clonmel, Cashel;      

Fethard v Nenagh Ormond, Fethard;   

Kilfeacle v Waterpark, Kilfeacle;        

Newport v Scariff, Newport;   

Thurles v Clanwilliam, Thurles;          

McElligott Cup Group A: Killarney v Killorglin, Killarney; 

Group B: Tralee v Listowel, Tralee;   

South-O'Sullivan Cup: Sunday's Well v Ballincollig, Musgrave Park, 12pm;

North Under 13 Development League: Ballina-Killaloe v Ennis Black, Clairsford, 11.30 am;

Ennis Red v Bruff, Ennis, 11.30am;

Garryowen v Old Crescent, Dooradoyle, 12.30pm;

Shannon Black v Newport-Scariff, Coonagh, 11.30am;

Thomond-Richmond v Shannon Blue, Canal Bank, 11.30am;

U.L. Bohemian v Nenagh Ormond, Annacotty, 11.30am;

Young Munster v Newcastle West, Derryknockane, 11.30am;

Boys Under 18 Friendly: Garryowen v U.L. Bohemian, Dooradoyle, 1pm;

Old Crescent v Nenagh Ormond, Takumi Park, 12.30pm;

Shannon v Nenagh Ormond-Bruff, Coonagh, 12pm;

Waterpark v Midleton, Ballinakill, 11.30am;

Wednesday, September 14                                                                        

North Munster Under 20 League Section A: Shannon v Nenagh Ormond-Bruff, Coonagh, 7.30pm;

Section B: Garryowen v Young Munster, Dooradoyle, 7.30pm;

Schools Limerick City Senior Cup: St. Munchin's v Roscrea C.S., Corbally;         

Schools McCarthy Cup A: Ardscoil Rís v Castletroy College, Ardscoil Rís;     

Bandon Grammar School v C.B.C., Bandon;  

Crescent College Comp. v P.B.C., Crescent Comp.;    

St. Munchin's v Rockwell College, Corbally;  

Schools McCarthy Cup B: Crescent College Comp. v P.B.C., Crescent Comp.;

St. Munchin's v Rockwell College, Corbally;  

Schools Under 19 Friendly: Kilkenny College v C.B.C., Kilkenny, 2pm;

Kilkenny College B v C.B.C. B, Kilkenny, 2pm;

Kilkenny College C v C.B.C. C, Kilkenny, 2pm;

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media