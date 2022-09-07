Limerick clubs and schools rugby fixtures - September 7 to September 14

This is a busy period for clubs and schools rugby fixtures
LIMERICK clubs and schools rugby fixtures for the period from Wednesday, September 7 to Wednesday, September 14.
All-kicks 2.30pm unless stated.
Wednesday, September 7
Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup: Shannon v U.C.C., Coonagh, 7.30pm;
South O'Neill Cup: Youghal v Cobh Pirates, Youghal, 7.30pm;
North Munster Under 20 League Section B: U.L. Bohemian v Garryowen, Annacotty, 7.30pm;
Under 20 Friendly: Young Munster v Nenagh Ormond-Bruff, Tom Clifford Park, 7.30pm;
Schools Under 19 Friendly: Rockwell v Bandon Grammar School, Musgrave Park;
Schools Under 16 Friendly: Bandon Grammar School v Rockwell College, Bandon;
Under 15 Friendly: C.B.C. v Old Christians, Lansdowne, 7pm;
Rockwell v Bandon Grammar School, Rockwell;
Rockwell B v Bandon Grammar School B, Rockwell;
Rockwell C v C.B.C. C, Rockwell;
Friday, September 9
Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup: Old Crescent v Nenagh Ormond, Takumi Park, 7.30pm;
Transfield Cup: St. Mary's v Thomond, Grove Island, 7.30pm;
Dennehy Cup: Highfield v Dolphin, Woodleigh Park, 7.30pm;
O'Sullivan Cup: Douglas v Old Christians, Rathcooney, 7.45pm;
Muskerry v Clonakilty, Ballyanly, 7.30pm;
Junior Friendly: Castleisland v Abbeyfeale, Castleisland, 7.30pm;
Junior 2 Friendly: Garryowen v Ennis, Dooradoyle, 7.30pm;
Boys Under 18 Friendly: Youghal v Dungarvan, Youghal, 7.30pm;
Saturday, September 10
Energia Women's All Ireland League: Cooke v Huttonian, Clement Wilson Park, 5pm;
Galwegians v Ballincollig, Crowley Park, 5pm;
Old Belvedere v U.L. Bohemian, Ollie Campbell Park, 3.15pm;
Railway Union v Malone, Energia Park, 5pm;
Wicklow v Blackrock College, Ashtown Lane, 5pm;
Bank of Ireland Munster Senior Cup: Bruff v Highfield, Kilballyowen Park;
Cashel v Newcastle West, Cashel;
Clonmel v Sunday's Well, Clonmel;
Dolphin v Cork Constitution, Musgrave Park, 5.15pm;
Garryowen v Midleton, Dooradoyle;
U.L. Bohemian v Young Munster, 4GUL;
Sporting Limerick Charity Cup semi-Final: Old Crescent v Nenagh Ormond, Takumi Park;
North McInerney Cup: Newcastle West v Presentation, Newcastle West;
Old Crescent v Thomond, Takumi Park;
U.L. Bohemian-Newport v Shannon, Annacotty;
Boys Under 18 Friendly: Cobh Pirates v Mallow, Cobh, 1pm;
Ennis v Buccaneers, Ennis, 3pm;
Highfield v Kinsale, Woodleigh Park, 11am;
Skibbereen v Clonakilty, Skibbereen, 12pm;
Boys Under 16 Friendly: Ballincollig v Skibbereen, Tanner Park, 12pm;
Under 14 Friendly: C.B.C. v St. Mary's College, Lansdowne, 10.30pm;
C.B.C. B v St. Mary's College B, Lansdowne, 10.30pm;
C.B.C. C v St. Mary's College C, Lansdowne, 10.30pm;
C.B.C. D v St. Mary's College D, Lansdowne, 10.30pm;
Sunday, September 11
Transfield Cup: Bruff v Old Crescent, Kilballyowen Park;
U.L. Bohemian v Richmond, Annacotty;
Cork County Cup Quarter Finals: Clonakilty v Bandon, The Vale;
Crosshaven v Skibbereen, Crosshaven;
Mallow v Kanturk, Mallow;
Old Christians v Muskerry, Rathcooney;
Cork O'Neill Cup Quarter Finals: Ballincollig v Bantry Bay, Tanner Park;
Charleville v Kinsale, Charleville;
Mansergh Cup: Carrick-on-Suir v Galbally-Mitchelstown, Carrick-on-Suir;
Cashel v Clonmel, Cashel;
Fethard v Nenagh Ormond, Fethard;
Kilfeacle v Waterpark, Kilfeacle;
Newport v Scariff, Newport;
Thurles v Clanwilliam, Thurles;
McElligott Cup Group A: Killarney v Killorglin, Killarney;
Group B: Tralee v Listowel, Tralee;
South-O'Sullivan Cup: Sunday's Well v Ballincollig, Musgrave Park, 12pm;
North Under 13 Development League: Ballina-Killaloe v Ennis Black, Clairsford, 11.30 am;
Ennis Red v Bruff, Ennis, 11.30am;
Garryowen v Old Crescent, Dooradoyle, 12.30pm;
Shannon Black v Newport-Scariff, Coonagh, 11.30am;
Thomond-Richmond v Shannon Blue, Canal Bank, 11.30am;
U.L. Bohemian v Nenagh Ormond, Annacotty, 11.30am;
Young Munster v Newcastle West, Derryknockane, 11.30am;
Boys Under 18 Friendly: Garryowen v U.L. Bohemian, Dooradoyle, 1pm;
Old Crescent v Nenagh Ormond, Takumi Park, 12.30pm;
Shannon v Nenagh Ormond-Bruff, Coonagh, 12pm;
Waterpark v Midleton, Ballinakill, 11.30am;
Wednesday, September 14
North Munster Under 20 League Section A: Shannon v Nenagh Ormond-Bruff, Coonagh, 7.30pm;
Section B: Garryowen v Young Munster, Dooradoyle, 7.30pm;
Schools Limerick City Senior Cup: St. Munchin's v Roscrea C.S., Corbally;
Schools McCarthy Cup A: Ardscoil Rís v Castletroy College, Ardscoil Rís;
Bandon Grammar School v C.B.C., Bandon;
Crescent College Comp. v P.B.C., Crescent Comp.;
St. Munchin's v Rockwell College, Corbally;
Schools McCarthy Cup B: Crescent College Comp. v P.B.C., Crescent Comp.;
St. Munchin's v Rockwell College, Corbally;
Schools Under 19 Friendly: Kilkenny College v C.B.C., Kilkenny, 2pm;
Kilkenny College B v C.B.C. B, Kilkenny, 2pm;
Kilkenny College C v C.B.C. C, Kilkenny, 2pm;
Kilteely Tidy Towns members: John McCarthy, Noreen Ahern, Helen Ryan, Mary Fitzgerald, Marie Chavan at the village's new wildlife garden
Aughinish Alumina has received permission to expand the capacity for two of its by-products | FILE PHOTO
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.