Deaths in Limerick - August 7, 2020

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Vera Conway (née Noonan) of Arra View, Newcastle West, Limerick. Formerly of Bruree and St Ita’s Hospital Nursing Staff.

Predeceased by her parents, Jackie and Mary Noonan and sadly missed by her husband John; sons Alan and John Paul; daughters-in-law, Jennifer and Margaret and her granddaughter Caoimhe.

Regretted by her brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and a wide circle of colleagues, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with government guidelines, a private Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West on Monday (August) 10 at 11.30 with burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Ray Cunningham of Cork Road, Newcastle West, Limerick. Formerly of Ballintubber, Mayo.

Deeply regretted by his wife Mary, sons John and Darragh, daughters Adrienne and Elaine, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

A private family Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West on Sunday (August 9) at 10.30am with burial afterwards in the new cemetery, Clouncagh.

The death has occurred (peacefully at the Good Counsel Nursing Home) of Ann Dunphy (née Kenny) of Brandon, North Circular Road, Limerick. Formerly of Sidney Park, Cork. Late of Laurel Hill Secondary School.

Dearly loved mother of Nicole and John. Grandmother to to Beth.

Sadly missed by her brothers David, Ray, Ed and Ken; sisters-in-law, Catherine, Helen, Anne Marie and Bernie, nephews, nieces extended family and friends.

Requiem Mass (for family and close friends) will take place at 10.30am on Wednesday (August 12) in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road followed by burial in St. Finbarr's Cemetery, Cork (arriving at 2pm).

The death has occurred (peacefully at Pattersons Nursing Home, Roscrea) of Mary (Maisie) Flavin (née McCormack) of Boherlode, Ballyneety, Limerick. Formerly of Toomevara, Tipperary.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Tom and deeply regretted by her loving nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Due to current restrictions, a private family Funeral Mass will take place in Fedamore Church on Sunday (August 9) at 12pm.

Burial afterwards in Fedamore Graveyard.

The death has occurred (unexpectedly at UHL) of Anthony Hogan of Hassetts villas, Thomondgate, Limerick. Late of St Mary`s Park, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his sons Kieran, Ryan and Anthony; daughter Jessica, partner Rosie, sister Lillian, brothers Pa, Christy, Thomas and Paul, aunts Rita (UK) and Betty (UK), all other relatives and many friends.

Funeral Mass (strictly private) will take place in St Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand, Limerick at 11am on Tuesday (August 11) followed by a private cremation for family and close friends.

The death has occurred of Bridget (Breda) Lyons (née Ryan) of Ballyculhane, Bulgaden, Kilmallock.

Wife of the late James. Mother of the late Jim and Hannie.

Sadly missed by her loving sons John, Mike, Pat, Richie and Willie; daughters Mary, Bridget and Margaret; sisters Peggy and Nelly, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives neighbours and friends especially Pat Heffernan.

Breda's Funeral cortege will depart her home at 1.30pm on Sunday (August 9) to arrive for 2pm Requiem Mass (strictly private) at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Bulgaden with burial afterwards in Ardkilmartin Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Bob Plant of Bishopstown, Cork. Formerly of Limerick

Beloved husband of Helen (née Clohessy) and loving father of Liam, Rob and Barry. Brother of the late Anne (Billie) Plant and loving gradfather of the late Darragh.

Sadly missed by his wife and family, daughters-in-law Sheila, Anne Marie & Una, grandchildren Deirdre, Sinéad, Rory, Lucy, Sylvie, Kokie, Lettie & Rosie, great-grandaughter Lyla, brother-in-law Andy, sister-in-law Mamie, extended family, kind carers especially Ger and Noeleen, neighbours, and friends.

A private family funeral will take place, in accordance with current guidelines.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Caherass Nursing Home) of Maudie Murphy of Good Shepherd Avenue, Pennywell, Limerick.

Requiem Mass (strictly private) will take place at St. John’s Cathedral, on Monday (August 10) at 11am and will be streamed live online here.

Burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at University Hospital Kerry) of John Moore of Dromindeel, Newcastle West

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, daughter Maria, sons John and Peter, sisters, brothers, son-in-law Kieran, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass (strictly private) will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newcastle West on Saturday (August 8) at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Monagea Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Patsy McElligott of Clonbrien, Athlacca, Limerick.

Pre-deceased by his parents Paul and Ita; brothers Joe and Christy and his sisters Bridget and Bernie.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Debs (nee O'Callaghan), his twins Ciara and Padraig; brothers Sean and Seamus; sisters Norren, Mary, Ita, Pauline and Theresa; Ciara's partner Anthony, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends, his carers and former colleagues at Rathkeale Boy's School.

Patsy’s funeral cortege will depart his home on Saturday at 12.30pm to arrive for 1pm Requiem Mass at St. John the Baptist Church, Athlacca (strictly private).

Burial afterwards in Dromin Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Ita's.

The death has occurred of Alan Martin of Friartstown, Grange, Kilmallock.

Greatly missed by his loving parents Catherine and Gerry, siblings Paul, Darragh and Ciana, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass (strictly private) will take place in St. Ailbe’s Church, Ballybricken on Saturday (August 8) at 12 noon, followed by a private cremation service.

House private on Friday – Alan's Funeral Mass will be streamed live online.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Pieta House.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St Anthony’s Nursing Home, Pallasgreen) of David Humphreys of Main Street, Cappamore.

Husband of the late Teasie.

Sadly missed by his loving sons David and Robert, daughter Deirdre, sister Elsie, brother Johnny, daughters-in-law Mary and Ruth, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Arriving at St. Michael’s Church, Cappamore on Saturday for Requiem Mass (strictly private) at 10am.

A private cremation will take place afterwards at Shannon Crematorium.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Georgie Healy of Ballyvoureen, Murroe. Late of Limerick City and County Council.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Kay, daughters Sarah and Claire, sister Joan, father-in-law and mother-in-law Sean & Peggy Ryan, brothers-in-law Joe, Declan and Robert, sisters-in-law Helen and Mairead, nieces, nephews, uncle, cousins, relatives and friends.

Remains arriving at the Holy Rosary Church, Murroe on Saturday (August 8) for Requiem Mass at 11.30am which will be broadcast on 106.8FM.

Burial afterwards in Ballinure Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford hospice.