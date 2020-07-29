Deaths in Limerick - July 29, 2020

The death has occurred (peacefully at St. Camillus' Hospital) of John Copse of Churchtown, Newcastle West.

Deeply regretted by his sister Ellen Falahee, brother Michael, sister-in-law Ita, nephews, nieces relatives and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, a private family funeral Mass will take place in Newcastle West Church this Thursday at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

________

The death has occurred of Michael Gleeson of Kenry Court, Pallaskenry.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne (Conlon), daughters Michelle (Enright) and Caroline, son Gary, son in law Allan, daughter in law Ciara, his adored grandchildren Caoimhe, Conor and Clodagh, brothers, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements to follow.

________

The death has occurred of Denis Ryan of Brighton and Birmingham, England. Late of Clashanea, Oola.

Predeceased by his wife Helen, his parents Tom and Mary, his brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews.

Sadly missed by his son Patrick, daughter-in-law Melanie, grandchildren Toby and Annabel, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, cousins and friends.

Cremation will take place in Birmingham with burial in Brighton.

Mass for the repose of his soul will be held in Oola at a later date.

________

The death has occurred (peacefully at Milford Care Centre) of Mary Ryan (née Moffatt) of Kilmeedy, Limerick

Wife of the late Jim. Deeply regretted by her son James, daughters Yvonne, Dale and Jacqueline, sister Kathleen, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Remains will arrive at Kilmeedy Church on Thursday (July 30) at 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass (strictly private) on Friday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Clouncagh Old Cemetery.