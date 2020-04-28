Deaths in Limerick - April 28, 2020

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of John (Johnny) Sheehy of O'Malley Park, Southill, Limerick.

Beloved husband of the late Maura (nee Fitzgerald) and much loved father of Marian Nolan and the late John. Sadly missed by his son-in-law Jim, cherished grandchildren Niamh and Sinead, great-grandchildren Caoimhe, Emily, Rionagh, Fionn and Domhnall, brother, sister, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings.

The death has occurred of Mary (Margaret) Barrett (née Sheahan) of Southgate, London and late of Turraree, Athea.

Beloved wife of the late Tom and sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Margaret, son-in-law Sam, grandchildren Emily and Sam, brothers, relatives and friends.

A private family funeral will take place on Tuesday, May 19 at New Southgate Crematorium. Details of live stream will be announced nearer the date.

The death has occurred of Patrick Foley of Knocknagun, Ardagh.

Predeceased by his brother Michael and sister Nora. Survived by his brother John, sisters Mary and Ann, nephews, nieces, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and friends.

In accordance with current government guidelines a private funeral will take place. A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Maynooth Community Care Unit) of Patrick (Paddy) Hanley of Greenfield Drive, Maynooth, Kildare. Formerly of Foynes.

Beloved brother of the late Joe. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Rosemary, sons Michael, Derek, Colin and Brendan, daughters-in-law Lorraine, Maeve, Susan and Caroline, grandchildren, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a private family funeral will take place. A memorial mass for Paddy will take place at a later date.

The death has occurred (peacefully at University Hospital Limerick) of Nora Lynch (née O'Sullivan) of Beechgrove Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick. Late of St. Munchin's Street and the Abbey.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband Joe (Tiny) Lynch, sons Joe, Anthony and Sean, daughters Patsy, Rosie, Noreen and Angela,;daughter-in-law Denise, son-in-law Irfan, grandchildren and their partners, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law Rosie, Sally and Anne, nephews, nieces, other relatives, neighbours and friends.

A private funeral will take place.

The death has occurred (peacefully at St Catherine's Nursing Home) of James (Jim) Mulcair of Ballingrane, Askeaton.

Husband of the late Molly. Deeply regretted by his sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

A private funeral will take place as per government regulations. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date to celebrate Jim's long life.

The death has occurred (at UHL) of John Joe Ryan of Herbertstown, Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A private funeral will take place in Hospital County Limerick in line with current guidelines.

The death has occurred (peacefully at the Lakes Nursing Home, Killaloe) of Patricia Sheahan (née O'Brien) of St. Lawrences Park, Garryowen.

Beloved wife of the late James and very deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces and their families, other relatives and friends.

A private funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings

The death has occurred (peacefully at Ennis Road Care Facility) of Mary Wallace of Upper Cecil Street, Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph Wallace, Shoemaker. Missed by her family, cousins, relatives and friends.

In compliance with Covid-19 guidelines, a private funeral will take place.