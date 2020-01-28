Deaths in Limerick - January 28, 2020

The death has occurred (suddenly) of Robert Ahern of Cliona Park, Moyross, Limerick city. Late of Curtin & Halpin Scaffolding and The Black Swan, Davis Street.

Beloved husband of the recently deceased Rita and dearest father of Pamela, Teresa, Breda, Robert and Joseph; Michelle and Joanne.

Predeceased by his grandson Dominic, twin Cecil and brothers Noel and Paddy. Deeply regretted by his sister Martina (Brodie), sons-in-law Denis and David, daughter-in-law Susan, his 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Wednesday (January 29) from 5pm with Removal at 6.30pm to Corpus Christi Church, Moyross.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, 11am with burial afterwards at Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mickie) Hogan of Pallaskenry, Limerick.

Beloved husband of the late Mary, much loved father of Mike, John, Marie, Peadar, Patrick, Caroline, Martin and Siobhan. Sadly missed by his family, his daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12pm at St Mary's Church, Pallaskenry followed by burial in Kilcornan Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please.

The death has occurred (suddenly) of JP King of Meadowvale, Raheen, Limerick. Late Mace Technologies Ireland.

Beloved son of Joe and Blossom King. Dearly loved brother of Claire, Jackie and Bernard. Sadly missed by his loving sister-in-law Jackie, niece Sophia, nephew Daniel, uncles, aunts, grandaunt, extended family and many friends.

Reposing at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm with Removal to Raheen Church on Friday for Requiem Mass at 12noon.

Cremation Service will take place at Shannon Crematorium at 2pm.

The death has occurred (suddenly) of Christopher (Stan) McCarthy of Loughill, Limerick.

Father of the late Hazel, son of the late John and Nancy, brother of the late Gerard, Anthony, Bridget, Rita and Ann.

Very deeply regretted by his brothers John and Larry; sisters Julia, Nora, Catherine and Mary; uncle Jamesy, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins (the Moran family) and friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street on Thursday (January 30) from 4pm to 5.30pm, with Removal afterwards to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road.

Requiem Mass Friday (January 31) at 11am with burial afterwards at Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Beechwood House Nursing Home, Newcastle West) of Mary Kelly (née Conway) of Main Street, Ardagh, Limerick.

Wife of the late Joe. Deeply regretted by her daughter Margaret Sheehy, son in law Paddy, grandchildren Paul, Sinead, Michelle, Carmel, Natasha, relatives and friends.

Reposing St Molua's Church, Ardagh on Wednesday (January 29) from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Kilscannell Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Rita Bott (née Troy) of 3, Lower Park, Corbally, Limerick. Late of Manchester.

Beloved wife of the late Harold Bott. Very deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass Wednesday (January 29) at 11am at St. Patrick's Church, Dublin Road with burial afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred (peacefully at UHL) of Noel Bingham of The Avenue, Adare. Late of Mattersons.

Regretted by his loving bothers Bobby, David and Philip, sister-in-law Barbara, nephew, niece, grandnephew, grandniece, extended family and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday (January 29) in St. Nicholas, Church of Ireland, Adare, from 6.30pm to 8pm followed by private cremation on Thursday.

The death has occurred (peacefully at Beechwood House Nursing Home) of Martin Byrnes of Maiden Street, Newcastle West. Late of the Limerick Leader and Limerick Chronicle.

Deeply regretted by his sister Norma, cousins, relatives and friends.

Arriving at Newcastle West Church Wednesday (January 29) for 11.30am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Thomas Joseph (Tom) Hanley. London and formerly of Bosnetstown, Kilfinane, Limerick.

Tom is survived by his sisters Mary and Joan, brothers Pat, John Joe and Mike, nieces and nephews and large circle of friends.

Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday, January 29 at 11:15am at 980 Harrow Rd, Kensal Green, London NW10 5JS, West London. Wake will take place at 12:30pm at Angie's Free House, 33-35 Woodfield Pl, Maida Hill, London W9 2BJ.

Further details from E.A. Langley - Paddington, 35 Chippenham Road, Paddington, W9 2AH. Tel. 0207 286 8718, www.ealangley.co.uk/