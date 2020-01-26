Sadness following death of “intelligent and witty’ Limerick journalist Martin Byrnes

TRIBUTES have been paid to the well known retired Limerick journalist Martin Byrnes who has died.

Martin, whose career in local journalism lasted more than 35 years, was a former editor of the Limerick Weekly Echo and a deputy editor of the Limerick Leader.

During his time at the Limerick Weekly Echo he was the first to spot the talents of Brian Looney, who worked for the paper for many years and then went onto become editor of the then Cork Examiner, now Irish Examiner.

Martin, who lived in Newcastle West, joined the Limerick Leader and Limerick Chronicle newspapers in 1986 where he worked under editor Brendan Halligan and later Alan English until his retirement in 2009.

During his time at the Limerick Leader, he was appointed as deputy editor and played a role in launching the first Limerick Leader website as the newspaper moved online.

In the years before his retirement, Martin reported on local events and happenings across west Limerick.

Following his retirement, Martin’s name continued to feature in the Limerick Leader broadsheet editions as as he was a regular contributor to the ‘Letters to the editor’ page.

"Martin was a breath of fresh air, very intelligent and a great wit and sense of humour. He was a brilliant writer, and probably never fulfilled his real potential, as he suffered from ill health in his latter years," said Eugene Phelan, editor of the Limerick Leader.

Martin is deeply regretted by his sister Norma, cousins, relatives and friends.

His Funeral Mass will take place at Newcastle West Church on Wednesday (January 29) at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery.