Historic apartment once owned by former British Prime Minister up for rent in Limerick

ONE POTENTIAL Limerick renter will be bathing in absolute luxury in one of the county’s most historic Georgian apartments, though not for a modest price tag.

The Barrington, Shelbourne House, on the North Circular Road (NCR) in Limerick city, was once the home of royalty: Sir William Petty-FitzMaurice, Second Earl of Shelbourne, and Marquis of Lansdowne.

Sir William was British Prime Minister between 1782 to 1783, during the time of the American War of Independence, and even managed to procure peace with the U.S in his small stint in charge.

It later fell into the hands of the Russell family in the 1880s, who originally built the flax mill on the NCR, which was taken over by the Cleeve’s family and later became the Golden Vale Complex.

One of four luxurious apartments on site, The Barrington boasts one large double bedroom and bathroom, with an asking price of €2,000 per month, making it the most expensive "room" rental on the open market in Limerick city.

Hogan Durkin Lettings have described it as “arguably Limericks finest residential address.”

In addition, the O’ Connell Street based Estate Agents, who listed the property online, have said that the fully restored apartment is likely to garner both local and national attention from would-be tenants.

“Very careful attention has been paid to restoring and refurbishing this development to arguably one of Limericks finest residences,” a Hogan Durkin Lettings agent said.

Cast a watchful eye out from the full-sized floor to ceiling Georgian windows that flood each room with elegant, natural light.

If you can’t make it home to keep guard, you needn’t worry, as Shelbourne House is heavily fortified through a gated development, secure private parking and extensive CCTV coverage.

The on-site amenities include separate storage units/external lock ups, a landscaped courtyard, internal lifts as well as electric vehicle charge points.

An earshot away from education, the property lies adjacent to Ard Scoil Ris Secondary School and JFK Primary School, with Villiers Secondary School located 1.5km from the development.

The property is up for grabs with immediate availability, for a minimum lease of one year.

So, if money, space or opulence isn’t an issue, why not live like a royal at Shelbourne House.