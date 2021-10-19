Limerick Property Watch: Fly the coop and land in Birdhill

THIS magnificent double fronted detached family home is ideally positioned on this elevated site, which boasts unrivalled countryside views stretching out across to the River Shannon and the Clare mountains.

Offering outstanding space over two levels, with an additional attic conversion, this is a house which will make a fine home for any growing family, with elegantly proportioned accommodation and bright, contemporary interiors.

Entering the property from a gated, sweeping driveway there is parking for several vehicles to the front of the house with a detached garage set back to the side.

The property is spacious and bright throughout from the moment you enter the hall. The views from the first floor are magnificent, with bay fronted windows from the main and guest bedroom, as well as a balcony located off the fourth bedroom.

Outside are gardens to the front and rear which extend to approx. 0.5 acres of well manicured, mature lawns and seating areas, with a southerly rear aspect to the level, enclosed rear garden.

The location is excellent, ideally situated within this beautiful, tranquil locality, only a short commute to the Limerick City and within easy reach of the M7 road network between Limerick and Dublin.

The M20 to Cork and N18 to Shannon Airport are also easily accessible, while the property is just a short drive to the beauty spots of Lough Derg, Ballina/Killaloe.

The property offers the best of rural living, yet with good accessibility to all conceivable amenities.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Gortybrigane, Birdhill, County Tipperary

Description: Four bedroom, four bath detached home

Price: €485,000

Seller: Sherry FitzGerald

Contact: 061 418000

*Sponsored content