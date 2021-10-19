Search

19/10/2021

Limerick Property Watch: Fly the coop and land in Birdhill

Limerick Property Watch: Fly the coop and land in Birdhill

This property offers the best of rural living, yet with good accessibility to all conceivable amenities

Reporter:

THIS magnificent double fronted detached family home is ideally positioned on this elevated site, which boasts unrivalled countryside views stretching out across to the River Shannon and the Clare mountains.

Offering outstanding space over two levels, with an additional attic conversion, this is a house which will make a fine home for any growing family, with elegantly proportioned accommodation and bright, contemporary interiors.

Entering the property from a gated, sweeping driveway there is parking for several vehicles to the front of the house with a detached garage set back to the side.

The property is spacious and bright throughout from the moment you enter the hall. The views from the first floor are magnificent, with bay fronted windows from the main and guest bedroom, as well as a balcony located off the fourth bedroom.

Outside are gardens to the front and rear which extend to approx. 0.5 acres of well manicured, mature lawns and seating areas, with a southerly rear aspect to the level, enclosed rear garden.

The location is excellent, ideally situated within this beautiful, tranquil locality, only a short commute to the Limerick City and within easy reach of the M7 road network between Limerick and Dublin.

The M20 to Cork and N18 to Shannon Airport are also easily accessible, while the property is just a short drive to the beauty spots of Lough Derg, Ballina/Killaloe.

The property offers the best of rural living, yet with good accessibility to all conceivable amenities.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Gortybrigane, Birdhill, County Tipperary
Description: Four bedroom, four bath detached home
Price: €485,000
Seller: Sherry FitzGerald
Contact: 061 418000

*Sponsored content

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media