Limerick Property Watch: Excellent family home in Evanwood estate

ROONEYS are delighted to introduce to the market 42 Evanwood, Golf Links Road.
This beautiful four bed semi-detached property is presented in superb condition throughout and finished to show house standard.
Built circa 2017, this home offers all one would expect and dream of with a newly built property.
The house has been built to the highest standard featuring an A3 energy rating.
This is an excellent opportunity for any owner occupier or investor looking to purchase in a highly desirable location close to all amenities on offer in the Castletroy/Monaleen area.
Spacious and modern living room with bay window, coving and built in Evonics electric fire; dining room; bespoke kitchen; utility; guest wc; 4 bedrooms; bathroom & en-suite.
Private landscaped rear garden with granite patio and large shed. Viewing is a must. Contact Peter Kearney at Rooney.
AT A GLANCE
Location: 42 Evanwood, Golf Links Road, Castletroy
Description: Four bedroom, three bath semi-detached home
Price: €385,000
Seller: Rooney Auctioneers
Contact: Peter Kearney on 061 413511
