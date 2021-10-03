Search

03/10/2021

Limerick Property Watch: This beauty in Bruff is really heaven sent

Built in 2008 this modern home on the Convent Road has plenty of room with circa 2,000 sq. ft.

Reporter:

REA Dooley Group are delighted to bring to the market this large four-bedroom detached property located on the outskirts of the town of Bruff which has a host of schools, shops, pubs & restaurants to choose from and only 20km from Limerick City.

The property features fitted kitchen with French doors to living area and patio doors to the rear of the property, master bedroom with ensuite, 2 reception rooms, oil fired central heating, gravel driveway, large garden and patio area to rear of property

Accommodation comprises of: entrance hall, sitting room, living room, kitchen/dining room, lounge, utility, wc, four bedrooms (master ensuite) and main bathroom.

AT A GLANCE

Location: Convent Road, Bruff
Description: Four bedroom, two bath detached home
Price: €299,000
Seller: REA Dooley Group
Contact: Liam Ahern on 087 1301447

