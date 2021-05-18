Shannon Group property in the running for Building of the Year award

A PROPERTY at the Shannon Campus at Shannon Free Zone has been shortlisted for a major national award.

The 33,000 square foot two storey building has been shortlisted in the national Building and Architect of the Year Awards 2021 in the Commercial section of the competition.

The building is part of an overall 150,000 square foot project which has seen the development of three new buildings to add to the Shannon Group property portfolio.

In line with Shannon Group’s commitment to environmental sustainability, the nominated building has achieved a LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Silver certification.

Commenting on the award nomination Gerry Dillon, Shannon Group Property Director said: “We are excited to see one of our three buildings in this overall development being shortlisted for this prestigious award. We were extremely pleased with the innovative and creative work that our architects O’Neill O’Malley did on the project. These buildings are developed for clients looking for modern and innovative property solutions and are part of Shannon Group’s future focused strategy

to rejuvenate commercial sites throughout the Shannon Campus.”

The innovative design was undertaken on behalf of Shannon Group by O’Neill O’Malley Architecture.

The concept at the centre of the design was to develop a modern 21st century building. The form of the building, with its dramatically angled and honed lines, aims to provide a flagship development for Shannon Group’s property portfolio and signals the rejuvenation of this important industrial area.

Construction work on the buildings was undertaken by Conack Construction and began in 2019. Work on the three buildings was completed in early 2021.

The building nominated for the award, and a second building at the same site is now the location for a multi-million investment by Meira GTx, a clinical-stage gene therapy company.

For the full list of nominees see buildingoftheyear.ie/shortlist.