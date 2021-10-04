Limerick councillors clash over proposal to appoint a biodiversity officer

CLIMATE change is going to be used for every kind of enforcement,” Independent councillor Emmett O’Brien declared at a meeting of the full Limerick City and County Council.

“I am saying it here first. There will be climate lockdowns. The radical left and eco-socialists will have climate change lockdowns,” he said.

He was speaking after Green Party councillor Seán Hartigan called for the council to appoint a biodiversity and a tree officer, a proposal which, for Cllr O’Brien, smacked of “another layer of bureaucracy sticking their head over the hedge and telling people what to do”.

“Is this yet another public official sticking their nose into other people’s business?” Cllr O’Brien (pictured above) demanded before warning that climate change would be used “for every kind of enforcement”

Earlier, Cllr Hartigan said Limerick needs to play its part in reversing the trend which has seen one third of wild bee species come close to extinction.

“Another 60% of birds, commonly occurring in Ireland, are now on the red or amber conservation lists,” he told the meeting.

The job of a biodiversity officer, he said, would be to draw up a biodiversity plan for the county and help it meet its obligations, to raise awareness of the issues involved and to work on specific projects with local communities.

“We also need a Tree Officer. This would preferably be a separate position but could be combined with the role of biodiversity office,” Cllr Hartigan said.

The job would entail developing a Tree Strategy, carrying out surveying, promoting tree planting and tree care and organising “tree crews” for works. The councillor also envisaged that the officer would engage with schools, resident associations and Tidy Towns or Tidy Districts groups.

In a separate motion, Cllr Hartigan also called for suitable council-owned land to be identified and planted under the Woodland Creation on Public Lands Scheme.

“The scheme aims to conserve nature by promoting the establishment of permanent, non-commercial, native woodlands on public land, which is rich in biodiversity and cultural significance,” he said.

Cllr Hartigan was told the council was committed to protecting and enhancing biodiversity and would review the proposal. Staff members were involved in overseeing a range of projects, including the Pollinator Friendly project, he was told.