Limerick’s Mary lands mayoral role in London

A LIMERICK woman is part of a unique political moment in the borough of Islington in the British capital of London.

Mary Roberts, 74, has been named as the official consort to the newly elected Mayor of Islington, Cllr Troy Gallagher.

In taking the chain, the Donegal man becomes the first Irishman ever to hold the office.

By his side for the upcoming year will be Mary, who was born in Ashford and raised on a farm outside Broadford, where she grew up as Mary Delaney.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader from London, where she has lived for more than 60 years, Mary said it’s a proud occasion for her.

“Troy had asked me to be his consort. I’ve been friends with him for some years. When it became clear he was going to become mayor, he asked me. It’s an honour and a pleasure for me,” she said.

Her role involves accompanying him to major events, with Mary predicting he will have around 500 of these to go to during his year in office.

It was an emotional occasion at Islington Town Hall in north-west London as an Irish one-two was confirmed at the top of the Labour-controlled council.

“Once he got his robes on, they flew the Irish flag. I was one proud Irish, and Limerick woman,” smiled Mary who is taking the role on a voluntary basis.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic struck, Mary was a regulator visitor back home to West Limerick, with her parents buried in the cemetery at Kileedy.

“All my family in Limerick are McAuliffes, and my Dad’s lot, the Delaneys, they are all from Kenmare. I’ve always been a very proud Irish woman, I’ve never forgotten my roots,” she said.

Asked for her memories of growing up in Limerick, she added: “Going to the well to get the water, being on the farm, feeding the animals, and taking the cows to milk. You had to do your job and muck in! I’m still a country girl at heart and love farm life. At times, I fed the lambs which I loved!”

Indeed, Mary wants her final resting place to be back in her home parish in rural county Limerick, adding: “There is a little river in Ashford where we used to get the water for our well. I want my ashes spread over that.”