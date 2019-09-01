Flight restrictions in Clare for visit of US Vice President Mike Pence

THE IRISH Aviation Authority (IAA) is to impose flying restrictions over parts of County Clare for the visit of US Vice President Mike Pence.

Mr Pence is due to touch down at Shannon Airport this Monday for a three-day visit during which he is expected to stay in County Clare.

The IAA has designated a temporary restricted area (TRA) for flights that have not been permitted by a controlling officer following a request from the Department of Justice and Equality.

Airspace restriction notice in relation to US Vice-President visit to Ireland now published. Temporary Restricted Areas over parts of Dublin City and County Clare from September 2-4 https://t.co/s6ootWIRbK #irishaviation pic.twitter.com/N3Uw7upIsa September 1, 2019

The restrictions, which apply to planes, drones, hang gliders, parachutes and balloons, will take effect at 1pm on Monday and will remain in place until 5pm on Wednesday.

The only flights that will be permitted to fly within the TRA are State flights, search and rescue flights, emergency air ambulance, US aircraft, and any aircraft approved by the controlling officer and the Government.

Towns included in the restricted area are Kilkee, Kilrush, Doonbeg and Quilty.

Similar restrictions will in place over a small part of Dublin city between 7am and 7pm on Tuesday.