Council criticised for 'deplorable' plans to close recycling centre in Limerick city
The Park Road Recycling Centre is to close due to 'health and safety' concerns | Picture: Michael Cowhey
THE LOCAL authority has been accused of setting “a dangerous precedent” after it announced plans to close down a recycling centre in Limerick city next week.
Limerick City and County Council announced that it is to close the Park Road Mini Recycling Centre on Monday due to “health and safety concerns”, though the bottle bank facilities are to remain open.
According to Cllr Frankie Daly, this has caused consternation in the Corbally and Rhebogue area as locals, many elderly, have been advised to use Mungret Civic Amenity Centre as an alternative.
“You have elderly people that have to travel. You are talking over 19km round trip. Now, that’s if they have a car. This approach is absolutely deplorable. It’s appalling. If I could get stronger words, it can’t even be put into words, you know? It beggars belief.
“We’re talking about climate change. It’s a precedent as well. A dangerous precedent. We should be opening them throughout the city; not closing them,” the Independent councillor told The Leader.
Park Road Recycling Centre Today councillors received a statement (below) on the proposed closure of the Park Road Recycling Centre As no discussion took place with elected representatives we are asking that this decision made by council officials does not proceed.
In a statement to the Leader, the council said: “The facility is closing due to health and safety concerns of the movements of vehicle and vehicle/pedestrian interface in the area, there is insufficient room at the location to implement a traffic management plan to address these concerns. Staff working at the facility will be reassigned within the cleansing department.”
In a statement to newly-elected councillors this Tuesday, the council has said that concerns have been raised over public safety “due to the volume of traffic in the general vicinity.
“Limerick City and County Council assessed the options available and concluded there is insufficient room to implement a traffic management plan to address these concerns.
“In the interests of safety, regretfully, it has been decided to close the mini-recycling centre from Monday 17 June 2019.”
While the bottle bank will remain open, the public will no longer be able to leave paper, cardboard, small electricals, and batteries at the site, the authority stated.
“Alternatively, members of public can use the Mungret Civic Amenity Centre. The public will continue to be able to deposit their glass, cans and textiles in Park Road, while it is planned to improve the physical area around the Bottle Bank in the coming months,” the council stated this Tuesday.
