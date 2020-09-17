REVEALED - Limerick's favorite tractor is confirmed

On what would have been the final day of the 2020 National Ploughing Championships, Limerick Leader readers have instead been telling us what their favourite tractor is.

A shortlist was drawn up and published at www.limerickleader.ie early this morning and a hotly contested vote has been taking place all day.

In the end, there was a clear winner in what turned out to be a two-tractor race.

Thanks for taking part.