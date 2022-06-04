Search

04 Jun 2022

Irish Water confirms plans to upgrade large wastewater treatment plant in Limerick

Irish Water confirms plans to upgrade large wastewater treatment plant in Limerick

The deadline for receipt of submissions and observations is July 15

Reporter:

David Hurley

04 Jun 2022 3:00 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

IRISH Water is seeking views from stakeholders and members of the public on the proposed upgrade to the Castletroy Wastewater Treatment Plant in the city.

The state-owned utility is working in partnership with Limerick City and County Council on the project which, which complete, will support existing and future population and economic growth.

The proposed upgrade of the Castletroy Wastewater Treatment Plant will involve the construction of a new stormwater storage tank and a new primary sludge holding tank; installation of new primary treatment filters and lifting pump. Upgrades of the existing secondary treatment tanks and plant’s sludge treatment facilities will also be carried out.

In Pictures: St Gabriel’s Ladies Lunch helps raise funds for new sensory garden

A consultation process is now underway and an online presentation, followed by a live questions and answers session with the project team, will take place at 7pm on 13 June. 

Castletroy Wastewater Treatment Plant has been providing wastewater treatment to the area since the early 1990s. It serves the East Limerick suburbs of Castletroy, Annacotty, Mountshannon and Castleconnell, as well as UL and local businesses. 

“The plant is currently operating at the upper limits of its capacity and Irish Water has identified that an upgrade is required. The proposed upgrade will modernise the plant and increase the current capacity by over 70%. This will ensure we continue to preserve the lower River Shannon and support economic and population growth in East Limerick," commented Seamus Glynn of Irish Water.

"We welcome everyone’s views, which will help to shape the development of this project and I would like to thank the local residents and businesses in advance, as we progress delivering this vital project,” he added. 

The deadline for receipt of submissions and observations, which can be sent by email or by post, is July 15.

For more information see water.ie and and to register for the online presentation, email castletroywwtp@water.ie 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media