Irish Water confirms plans to upgrade large wastewater treatment plant in Limerick

IRISH Water is seeking views from stakeholders and members of the public on the proposed upgrade to the Castletroy Wastewater Treatment Plant in the city.

The state-owned utility is working in partnership with Limerick City and County Council on the project which, which complete, will support existing and future population and economic growth.

The proposed upgrade of the Castletroy Wastewater Treatment Plant will involve the construction of a new stormwater storage tank and a new primary sludge holding tank; installation of new primary treatment filters and lifting pump. Upgrades of the existing secondary treatment tanks and plant’s sludge treatment facilities will also be carried out.

A consultation process is now underway and an online presentation, followed by a live questions and answers session with the project team, will take place at 7pm on 13 June.

Castletroy Wastewater Treatment Plant has been providing wastewater treatment to the area since the early 1990s. It serves the East Limerick suburbs of Castletroy, Annacotty, Mountshannon and Castleconnell, as well as UL and local businesses.

“The plant is currently operating at the upper limits of its capacity and Irish Water has identified that an upgrade is required. The proposed upgrade will modernise the plant and increase the current capacity by over 70%. This will ensure we continue to preserve the lower River Shannon and support economic and population growth in East Limerick," commented Seamus Glynn of Irish Water.

"We welcome everyone’s views, which will help to shape the development of this project and I would like to thank the local residents and businesses in advance, as we progress delivering this vital project,” he added.

The deadline for receipt of submissions and observations, which can be sent by email or by post, is July 15.

For more information see water.ie and and to register for the online presentation, email castletroywwtp@water.ie