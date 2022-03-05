Search

05 Mar 2022

Work progresses to roll out high-speed broadband in Limerick village

Broadband not spot! Longford has slowest average broadband speed in Ireland and Legan is the slowest area

More than 20,000 premises in Limerick have been identified in the National Broadband Plan

Reporter:

Leader reporter

05 Mar 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

NATIONAL Broadband Ireland has announced that works to bring high-speed broadband to more than 4,000 premises in the Adare area.

The company, which is rolling out the new high-speed fibre broadband network under the Government’s National Broadband Plan says fibre build works are well underway in the local area.

More than 4,600 premises have been surveyed to date with network designs completed to deliver the new Fibre-to-the-Home (network in the area with an anticipated date for connection.

NBI crews have started initial works for the build in townlands across Adare and the company says these will pave the way for the next stage of deploying fibre on poles/ducts. The works also include the erection of poles, unblocking of ducts, and the insertion of subduct into existing ducts, for the fibre to be installed.

Across Limerick, there are 21,598 premises in the Intervention Area (identified in the plan) which includes homes, farms, commercial businesses and schools.

Commenting on the roll-out in Limerick, NBI Chief Executive Peter Hendrick said the company was satisfied with the progress being made: “Momentum has been steadily building in the progression of the National Broadband Plan rollout, with homes across the country being connected to high-speed broadband. Our teams continue to work on the rollout plan and substantial progress has been made from surveying, design, build to connection works.”

WATCH: Warm welcome after super jobs Friday in Limerick

He continued: “As an increasing number of homes and businesses are being connected, we are confident that the rollout will continue to gather pace as we look to connect thousands more homes and businesses.  We are currently working closely with retail service providers, and other stakeholders, to connect homes in County Limerick. Minimum speeds of 500Mb will be available.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media