Work progresses to roll out high-speed broadband in Limerick village

NATIONAL Broadband Ireland has announced that works to bring high-speed broadband to more than 4,000 premises in the Adare area.

The company, which is rolling out the new high-speed fibre broadband network under the Government’s National Broadband Plan says fibre build works are well underway in the local area.

More than 4,600 premises have been surveyed to date with network designs completed to deliver the new Fibre-to-the-Home (network in the area with an anticipated date for connection.

NBI crews have started initial works for the build in townlands across Adare and the company says these will pave the way for the next stage of deploying fibre on poles/ducts. The works also include the erection of poles, unblocking of ducts, and the insertion of subduct into existing ducts, for the fibre to be installed.

Across Limerick, there are 21,598 premises in the Intervention Area (identified in the plan) which includes homes, farms, commercial businesses and schools.

Commenting on the roll-out in Limerick, NBI Chief Executive Peter Hendrick said the company was satisfied with the progress being made: “Momentum has been steadily building in the progression of the National Broadband Plan rollout, with homes across the country being connected to high-speed broadband. Our teams continue to work on the rollout plan and substantial progress has been made from surveying, design, build to connection works.”

He continued: “As an increasing number of homes and businesses are being connected, we are confident that the rollout will continue to gather pace as we look to connect thousands more homes and businesses. We are currently working closely with retail service providers, and other stakeholders, to connect homes in County Limerick. Minimum speeds of 500Mb will be available.”