Permission sought to develop "country lodge" in Limerick village

Planning permission is being sought to develop a new "country lodge" | PICTURE: Google Streetview
A NEW future beckons for the former Coach Inn at Kilcornan if Limerick City and County Council gives the green light to a planning application currently being lodged.
The application is in the name of Rathdeane Ltd, which has an address in Dublin, and would see the currently vacant property transformed into a two-storey 20-bedroom “country lodge”.
Permission is being sought to demolish the existing, single-storey, function room, night club and restaurant along with the toilet block and first-floor living accommodation.
The plan is to build a new, two-storey 2-bed country lodge and to refurbish the existing original bar. Permission is also being sought to refurbish the petrol station.
The current premises, which is located close to the entrance of Curragh Chase Forest Park has lain vacant for several years. The Forest Park, which opened in 1982, now attracts well over 100,000 visitors a year.
