Search

01 Dec 2021

Permission sought to develop "country lodge" in Limerick village

Heart of a Limerick village goes under the hammer

Planning permission is being sought to develop a new "country lodge" | PICTURE: Google Streetview

Reporter:

Norma Prendiville

Email:

normap@limerickleader.ie

A NEW future beckons for the former Coach Inn at Kilcornan if Limerick City and County Council gives the green light to a planning application currently being lodged.

The application is in the name of Rathdeane Ltd, which has an address in Dublin, and would see the currently vacant property  transformed into a two-storey 20-bedroom “country lodge”.  

Permission is being sought to demolish the existing, single-storey, function room,  night club and restaurant along with the toilet block and first-floor living accommodation.

The plan is to build a new, two-storey 2-bed country lodge and to refurbish the existing original bar. Permission is also being sought to refurbish the petrol station. 

The current premises, which is located close to the entrance of Curragh Chase Forest Park has lain vacant for several years. The Forest Park, which opened in 1982, now attracts well over 100,000 visitors a year.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media