Limerick Council’s Georgian Living City scheme gets award nod

LIMERICK City and County Council has been shortlisted for a major award for its work to develop a living Georgian urban area.

The Irish Planning Awards will take place next month in Dublin, and the local authority is in the running for the prize for its scheme, which has at its heart a focus on plans to renew vacant and underutilised housing stock.

The hope of the plan – which is being backed with a share of €2.7m - is to increase the number of people living in the city centre.

Through its awards, the Irish Planning Institute seeks to highlight innovation and excellence.

They acknowledge a diverse range of projects and plans nationally taking place at a local, county and regional level.

The panel of judges has shortlisted 34 projects across seven categories from a total entry of 56 projects.

Speaking following the completion of the shortlisting process, president of the Irish Planning Institute Joe Corr said: “The calibre and quantity of projects submitted to the Irish Planning Awards has greatly improved this year, reflecting the output of the Planning Sector across the country. We feel these shortlisted projects clearly demonstrate the advantages of the participatory planning process, facilitated and enabled by professional planners. The shortlisted projects show how the cooperation and direct participation of stakeholders can have a synergistic effect of benefit to the whole planning process.”