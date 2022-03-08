Search

08 Mar 2022

Zain Claudette on course for Nell Gwyn return

Zain Claudette on course for Nell Gwyn return

08 Mar 2022 12:37 PM

Ismail Mohammed reports his Classic hope Zain Claudette to have wintered well and is looking forward to running her in the Nell Gwyn Stakes at Newmarket next month, ahead of a tilt at the Qipco 1000 Guineas.

Zain Claudette won three of her five starts as a two-year-old, including the Group Three Princess Margaret Stakes at Ascot and the Group Two Lowther Stakes at York.

“She is doing well and we will run her in the trial at Newmarket over seven furlongs,” he said.

“I am happy with how she is working and I think she will handle seven furlongs. We have to step her up to seven before we decide to go over a mile.”

Good Effort could head back to the Middle East for Dubai World Cup night following his creditable effort in Saudi Arabia.

The seven-year-old entire was a clear second behind the runaway winner Dancing Prince in the Group Three Riyadh Dirt Sprint.

That performance has Mohammed considering the Group One Golden Shaheen over six furlongs on dirt at Meydan on March 26 and the Betway All-Weather Championship Sprint at Newcastle on April 15.

“He ran very well. We challenged the winner, but he ran away from us. He’s a good horse,” said the Newmarket handler.

“He came back home safe and we have the dirt sprint on Dubai World Cup night in our mind. We have entered him and we are waiting to hear.

“There is also the all-weather race in the UK, three weeks after the World Cup. We will see how it goes. He qualified for the final by winning a Listed at Lingfield.”

