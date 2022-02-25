Search

25 Feb 2022

Football rumours: Romelu Lukaku keen to stay at Chelsea despite Inter links

Football rumours: Romelu Lukaku keen to stay at Chelsea despite Inter links

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

25 Feb 2022 3:26 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

What the papers say

It is no secret that Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku, 28, has been linked with a return to former club Inter Milan. Lukaku set a Premier League record-low seven touches in Saturday’s 1-0 win at Crystal Palace, with the 28-year-old still scrabbling to find his Stamford Bridge niche. The Mirror, however, reports the Belgium striker wants to stay put and fight for his spot at Chelsea.

The Standard says the Gunners have put aside talks over Alexandre Lacazette‘s future until the end of the current campaign. The Frenchman is in the final six months of his deal and Mikel Arteta on Thursday said his captain summed up Arsenal’s resilience as they battled from behind to beat Wolves with a stoppage-time winner.

Could Antonio Rudiger swap Stamford Bridge for Old Trafford? The Mirror claims Manchester United want to bring the 28-year-old defender to the North West at season’s end, which could cast a shadow over England international Harry Maguire’s future at the club.

And the Sun reports Watford striker Ashley Fletcher is on the cusp of joining New York Red Bulls on loan, with the 26-year-old struggling to get game time since joining the Hornets in the summer.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Erling Haaland: SER Deportivos says Manchester City are leading the race to sign the Norway striker, 21, from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Kylian Mbappe: The France striker, 23, has turned down another contract offer from his club Paris St Germain, according to Marca.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media