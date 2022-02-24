Search

24 Feb 2022

Alexander Zverev fined maximum amount by ATP following Mexican Open expulsion

Alexander Zverev fined maximum amount by ATP following Mexican Open expulsion

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

24 Feb 2022 11:07 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

Alexander Zverev has been fined 40,000 US dollars (£30,000) and forfeited his prize money of more than 30,000 US dollars (£22,500) for his actions at the Mexican Open.

The world number three caused outrage at the end of a doubles match when he repeatedly hit the chair of umpire Alessandro Germani with his racket, at one point almost catching the official’s leg.

Zverev was immediately thrown out of the tournament in Acapulco and has since apologised publicly for the incident and privately to Germani.

The fines represent the maximum amounts that the ATP can impose, and the 24-year-old German could still face further sanctions – including a ban – when a full investigation has taken place.

An ATP statement read: “Following ATP’s withdrawal of Alexander Zverev from this week’s tournament in Acapulco due to unsportsmanlike conduct, the player has received the following on-site penalties; verbal abuse – 20,000 US dollars, unsportsmanlike conduct – 20,000 US dollars.

“This represents the maximum fine per each violation. Zverev also forfeits full prize money of 31,570 US dollars (singles and doubles), as well as all ATP rankings points from the event.

“A further review of the incident will now follow per ATP rules.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media