Search

24 Feb 2022

Football rumours: Chelsea and Tottenham eye former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry

Football rumours: Chelsea and Tottenham eye former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

24 Feb 2022 10:02 AM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

What the papers say

Chelsea are monitoring the contract situation of Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry, reports the Sun. The former Arsenal winger is into the final 18 months of his contract and talks are said to be getting complicated, which has alerted Chelsea and London rivals Tottenham.

Euro 2020 winner Domenico Berardi has been linked with a move to Leicester. The Sassuolo winger has spent the majority of his career in Emilia-Romagna but Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers is eyeing a flurry of summer activity and said to be a fan of the Italian, according to the Leicester Mercury.

Manchester United are reportedly confident they can still land their top transfer targets if they fail to qualify for the Champions League. ESPN reports the club are interested in signing England internationals Harry Kane and Declan Rice, and will not feel deterred if they miss out on a top-four finish.

The Evening Standard reports West Ham have taken up a two-year option in the contract of defender Ben Johnson to warn off interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool. The extension means the deal of the versatile full-back will run until 2024.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Alexander Isak: The Swedish international has long been linked with Arsenal, but reportedly also has admirers at Barcelona amid an anticipated summer transfer battle for the Real Sociedad forward.

Erling Haaland: Manchester City have jumped ahead of Real Madrid in the race for the Borussia Dortmund striker and a decision over his future is set to be made by the end of February, writes SER Deportivos.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media